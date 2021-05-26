Prince William, Kate Middleton make chapatis and curry with Sikh charity; watch

Prince William and Kate Middleton recently joined a Scotland-based Sikh support charity called Sikh Sanjog to help prepare meals for the disadvantaged communities in Edinburgh.

In the video that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared on social media, they were seen making chapatis. Both Kate and William made round dough balls and rolled chapatis with a rolling pin, followed by roasting them on the stove.

The royals were also seen filling boxes with rice and curry, at the kitchen in the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Queen’s royal residence in Edinburgh.

Kate revealed she enjoyed curries at home from time to time. “She likes a bit of spice,” said the Duke, adding he is “not too good with spice”.

“The children and staff really enjoyed your company! We hope you gained a good understanding of why our services for women and young people are so vital especially in challenging times,” Sikh Sanjog thanked the royals.

“Since 1989 Sikh Sanjog has been inspiring and empowering women in advancing their own life opportunities through building skills, confidence and promoting social inclusion,” mentioned the royal couple’s official social media handle.

Sikh Sanjog served meals to people during the lockdown as well. “During lockdown, Sikh Sanjog set up a service to provide hot curry meals twice a week to disadvantaged people in the community — and after joining them in the kitchen The Duke and Duchess joined one of their youth groups preparing entries for a competition to design the cover of their new book,” read the social media post.