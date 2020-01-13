Get rid of acne with these easy ingredients found in your kitchen

Acne and pimples are common skin problems faced by people of almost all ages. (Photo: Thinkstock images) Acne and pimples are common skin problems faced by people of almost all ages. (Photo: Thinkstock images)

Pimples and acne can be our worst enemies. While that pimple (read: Mr Bob) pops right before ‘that time of the month’ — or stays a diligent enemy for years — it is, at the end of the day, an unwanted guest. After all, we all wish for clear skin. There are multiple factors that contribute to acne, including pollution, poor eating habits, not removing makeup after a long day, not washing the face before bedtime, among others.

But, worry not. We are with you on a search to find the right solution to fight acne, one that is easily available, effective and not hard on the pocket either. Is this too far-fetched? We don’t think so.

Take a look at these inexpensive ingredients inside your kitchen that can help you.

Honey

Raw honey is antibacterial and can be helpful for stubborn pimples. (Photo: Thinkstock images) Raw honey is antibacterial and can be helpful for stubborn pimples. (Photo: Thinkstock images)

Honey in its natural state is pretty powerful. Dab it on your acne or blemishes and overtime you can wakeup with a significant reduction in redness. Raw honey stops the growth of bacteria and it also removes grime and dirt that enter the open pores.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes are rich in lycopene which help in lightening acne blemishes. (Photo: Thinkstock images) Tomatoes are rich in lycopene which help in lightening acne blemishes. (Photo: Thinkstock images)

Tomatoes are a full-house when it comes to lycopene, an ingredient that removes the layers of dead skin cells and lighten dark spots caused by pimples. Rich in antioxidants, it leaves the skin feeling smooth and soft. Cut a slice of tomato and rub it on your face for effective tan removal.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is effective on pimples because it has anti-fungal properties. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Aloe vera is effective on pimples because it has anti-fungal properties. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

The good old aloe vera is indeed a solution to everything right from treating scars to pimples. The anti-fungal properties help get one relief from itching and inflammation. Slice a lead and scoop out some gel, rub it across your face and go to sleep. This will help your skin cool down and reduce blemishes and redness.

Turmeric

Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties, which are beneficial when treating acne. (Photo: Thinkstock images) Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties, which are beneficial when treating acne. (Photo: Thinkstock images)

Turmeric helps fight multiple skin problems. Loaded with antibacterial properties, it helps prevent acne and reduces inflammation too. Mix turmeric with a 2 tablespoons of milk and apply the past directly on your skin for multiple skincare benefits it offers.

Lemon juice

The awesome power of lemons has implications far beyond the kitchen, it helps cure your acne. (Photo: Thinkstock images) The awesome power of lemons has implications far beyond the kitchen, it helps cure your acne. (Photo: Thinkstock images)

Lemon is one ingredient that is easily available and is enriched with Vitamin C, a component best known to heal scar marks. Mix a tablespoon of the juice with rose water, dab it on your face using a cotton and let it sit on your face. Post that, wash it with cool water. The juice fights the bacteria and acts an astringent.

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is rich in acetic, citric and amino acid and also contains vitamins, enzymes and mineral salts. (Photo: Thinkstock images) Apple cider vinegar is rich in acetic, citric and amino acid and also contains vitamins, enzymes and mineral salts. (Photo: Thinkstock images)

Apple cider vinegar is an underrated product that doesn’t get enough recognition. It helps with weight-loss, acne and sugar-regulation. Apple cider vinegar helps cleanse your skin, by getting rid of dirt and grime. It penetrates deep into the skin cleaning it from the inside. We recommend you dilute apple cider vinegar with water (in a 1:3 ratio) before applying it to the skin, since it is a strong component.

