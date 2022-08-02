scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Three expert-approved ways to preserve an open bottle of wine

"Oxygen present in the air starts attacking wine and turns it into vinegar if left unattended,"Sonal Holland, a wine connoisseur, wrote on Instagram

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 2, 2022 1:20:23 pm
wineTry one of these useful tips to save the wine from spoiling. (Photo: Pexels)

We all love a glass of wine. This is probably why, on several occasions, we end up opening more bottles than actually required. As such, we are also, often, left with opened but unfinished bottles of wine. At such times, what do you do considering oxygen can spoil wine?

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Worry not, as we bring to you some handy tips to extend the life of your wine, and store them properly for later consumption, as shared by wine connoisseur Sonal Holland on Instagram.

“Once you open a bottle of wine, the clock starts ticking and the wine starts to lose its aromas and flavours. Oxygen present in the air starts attacking wine, and can turn it into vinegar if left unattended,” she captioned the post.

Also Read |How to pair food and wine

Further, she suggested three ways that can help save wine and keep it fresh for longer.

Vacuum pump

The vacuum pump helps suck the air out of the bottle by creating a vacuum and hence not allowing oxygen to come in contact with the wine. “There are various brands available in the market that claim to keep the wine fresh for up to 2 weeks longer,” Sonal wrote.

 

Keep your wine in the fridge

Keeping wines in the fridge can increase their shelf life. “Also, red wines can be kept in the fridge,” wrote Sonal, adding that cold temperature will reduce the chemical changes and hence decrease the chance of air interacting with the wine.

Also Read |Three Indian foods to pair with a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon

Store the bottle upright

Yes, keeping a wine bottle upright increases its life as it reduces the surface area of wine in contact with oxygen. This, further, slows down the process of oxidation (chemical reaction which takes place when oxygen in the air comes into contact with the alcohol in wine).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnershipPremium
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...Premium
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...
Explained: Civil code and govt stancePremium
Explained: Civil code and govt stance

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 01:20:23 pm

Most Popular

1

Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'

2

Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP

3

Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan - US officials

4

Ayman al-Zawahiri, leader of al-Qaeda, killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan, says US

5

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

Featured Stories

August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
Rupee's journey: Sajjid Chinoy at Explained.Live today
Rupee's journey: Sajjid Chinoy at Explained.Live today
Newsmaker | ‘Bahubali’ of Phoolpur Pawai, SP's Ramakant Yadav tastes bitt...
Newsmaker | ‘Bahubali’ of Phoolpur Pawai, SP's Ramakant Yadav tastes bitt...
Rajasthan BJP leader Vasudev Devnani: 'Teaching Akbar won't inculcate pat...
Rajasthan BJP leader Vasudev Devnani: 'Teaching Akbar won't inculcate pat...
Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward
C Raja Mohan writes

Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward

Premium
‘Bahubali’ of Phoolpur Pawai, SP's Ramakant Yadav tastes bitter brew of his past

‘Bahubali’ of Phoolpur Pawai, SP's Ramakant Yadav tastes bitter brew of his past

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion:

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Premium
Alia: 'All south films haven't worked, some Hindi films have done well'
On North-South debate

Alia: 'All south films haven't worked, some Hindi films have done well'

'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...': small act fails to escape BJP's eyes
Delhi Confidential

'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...': small act fails to escape BJP's eyes

'1st phase of Mumbai-Nagpur e-way complete, we estimate 25,000 vehicles per day'
Express Townhall

'1st phase of Mumbai-Nagpur e-way complete, we estimate 25,000 vehicles per day'

A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership

A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership

Premium
‘Filled with gratitude’: Hands of brain-dead woman give new lease of life to TN man

‘Filled with gratitude’: Hands of brain-dead woman give new lease of life to TN man

'I typically don’t seek out news or reviews about my work'

'I typically don’t seek out news or reviews about my work'

From Good Luck Jerry to Mr Malcolm’s List
5 underrated films of July

From Good Luck Jerry to Mr Malcolm’s List

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Fashion Design Council (FDCI), India Couture Week 2022, India Couture Week photos, showstoppers India Couture Week, celebs at India Couture Week, India Couture Week 2022 showstoppers, Bollywood celebs India Couture Week 2022, celeb fashion, fashion designers, fashion collection at India Couture Week, indian express news
ICW 2022: A fashionable roundup of all showstoppers from this year’s edition
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement