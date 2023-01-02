Roshni Chopra shares recipe for ‘high on protein and delicious’ quinoa corn cutlets

Who doesn’t like hot, crispy savouries on a winter evening? But, all you calorie-conscious people would rather give up on your cravings than gorge on delicious snacks, isn’t it? But worry not. If you too are a health enthusiast but the foodie in you takes over at times making it impossible to resist, then we have got you covered. We bring you a recipe that is not tasty but also super healthy!

Roshni Chopra shared a recipe for quinoa corn cutlet recipe that is easy, quick, and of course healthy. “Quinoa corn cutlets (must Tty!),” Roshni Chopra captioned her Instagram post.

Quinoa is rich in fibre, minerals, antioxidants, and all nine essential amino acids. Considered to be an extremely healthy food, it is gluten-free and boosts immunity, improves blood sugar and cholesterol levels, and even aids in weight loss. On the other hand, corn is rich in a lot of nutrients including vitamins B and C, as well as magnesium and potassium. Yellow corn is also a good source of antioxidants, which are good for the eyes. Also, the presence of insoluble fibre in corn has been shown to feed the good bacteria in our gut.

So, what are you waiting for? Bring out your apron, don the chef’s hat, and get started!

Quinoa corn cutlets

Ingredients

*1 cup quinoa

*2 potatoes

*Half a corn

*4 tbsp gram flour (besan )

*Mushrooms

*Green chillies

*Olive oil

*Pepper and salt to taste

Method

*Boil quinoa in 2 cups of water for 5 minutes or until fully cooked

*Now, boil potatoes and the corn cob

*Sauté mushrooms in butter with ginger and green chillies (add salt and pepper to this)

*Roast gram flour and keep it aside

*Mix all the above ingredients well

*Add salt pepper and chat masala (optional) to taste

*Pan fry in olive oil till brown.

*Pair with hung curd dip or any sauce of your choice.

Enjoy this protein packed healthy and yummy recipe. Let us know how to like it!

