Festive hosting in India is getting a makeover. As families prepare to celebrate Diwali, many are looking beyond conventional dining and catering, choosing to bring the restaurant experience home. Private chefs, bespoke menus, live cooking stations, and curated restaurant deliveries are changing the way people host. It is more than just ordering gourmet food. It is about enjoying restaurant-quality meals without giving up the comfort and intimacy of home.

“Previously, festive dining was largely about hosting a grand dinner or booking a table at a fine-dining restaurant. Today, people want something more personal and meaningful. It’s still about the traditional festive food, but presented in a different way,” says Shreya Patharkar, founder of Lafayette Luxury Concierge Services.

From a beautifully planned Indian sit-down dinner to a multi-course meal with a mix of Indian and international dishes, the idea is to make the evening special without the host having to worry about every little detail.

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Luxury festive dining is no longer limited to fine-dining restaurants, with exclusive culinary experiences now coming home. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only) Luxury festive dining is no longer limited to fine-dining restaurants, with exclusive culinary experiences now coming home. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

The appeal of a restaurant experience at home

One of the biggest drivers of this shift is the changing approach to hospitality. Hosts increasingly want to be a part of celebrations, instead of only managing it.

“Indians have always come home for festivals, and that hasn’t changed. What has changed is the belief that hosting well means doing everything yourself,” says Prashant Issar, MD, Bellona Hospitality.

The shift is also reflected in the preference for smaller, more meaningful gatherings without compromising the quality of the meal.

“Instead of inviting 50 people for a large dinner, some would rather host 12 or 15 guests and spend more on the food, ambience, and overall experience,” Patharkar says.

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For high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth families, private dining offers something that restaurants cannot always guarantee during the festive rush: privacy and control over the occasion.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

“A private chef allows you to have a restaurant-quality experience at home, but with a menu that is entirely your own. You can decide the pace of the evening, the kind of service you want, the way each course is presented, with the chef only adding a bit of magic to it,” adds Patharkar.

She believes the growing preference for intimate gatherings is tied to personalisation rather than scale or expense of the celebration.

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Festive celebrations are getting a gourmet upgrade, with curated menus and private chefs bringing restaurant-style dining into people’s homes. (AI generated image for representational purposes only) Festive celebrations are getting a gourmet upgrade, with curated menus and private chefs bringing restaurant-style dining into people’s homes. (AI generated image for representational purposes only)

From family recipes to contemporary regional menus

The growing appetite for premium dining has not pushed Indian food off the menu. Instead, regional cuisines and familiar festive dishes are being reimagined through contemporary presentation, curated menus, and more personalised culinary experiences.

“Regional cuisines are finding their way back into premium dining. People are showing interest in Awadhi, Kashmiri, Rajasthani, and other traditional Indian menus, but with a more contemporary presentation and gastronomic elements,” says Patharkar.

She also sees an interest in reviving family recipes through premium dining experiences, where a chef recreates a dish that has been part of a family’s Diwali celebrations for years.

Yash Batra, founder and CEO of Garniche, has also noticed this shift.

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From bespoke menus to personalised service, premium dining at home is changing the way families host festive gatherings. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only) From bespoke menus to personalised service, premium dining at home is changing the way families host festive gatherings. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

“Bespoke multi-course menus, elaborate festive spreads, and live cooking experiences where food is freshly prepared and presented to the guests are taking the limelight. The idea is to bring the complete restaurant-style experience home, without compromising on food quality, presentation or hospitality,” he says.

The menu, however, is not limited to Indian cuisine.

“Continental, Mediterranean, Italian, Chinese and Thai cuisines are popular, particularly when clients want to create a more diverse and contemporary dining experience,” says Batra.

Live chaat counters, sushi stations, personalised dessert counters and chef-led tasting menus are also a part of these festive celebrations. However, Patharkar finds it interesting how people are becoming more particular about dietary preferences.

“Even at a lavish festive dinner, there are guests who want vegan options, gluten-free dishes or lighter preparations,” she says.

There is more to this format.

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Raj Mehta, Chairman, Little Italy Group, says, “Apart from familiar favourites, hosts want a few distinctive dishes that make the meal feel special.”

For a restaurant specialising in Italian cuisine, pizzas and pastas naturally find a place in family occasions. However, Mehta believes the bigger opportunity lies in premium à la carte dishes, sharing portions, curated meal combinations, and speciality offerings.

Live counters are turning festive meals into interactive culinary experiences, with dishes prepared and served fresh in front of guests. (AI generated image for representational purposes only) Live counters are turning festive meals into interactive culinary experiences, with dishes prepared and served fresh in front of guests. (AI generated image for representational purposes only)

The definition of premium has evolved

The changing expectations around festive hosting are creating an opportunity for restaurants and delivery-focused brands.

“For a long time, delivery was about convenience: you ordered because you didn’t want to cook. Today, especially around the festive season, people order because they are hosting. That is a different guest, with different expectations, and the bar is higher,” says Issar.

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The numbers reflect the change. According to Issar, clients pay more when they see value.

“They will not pay a premium just because we have called something premium, but will pay for quality, generous portions, convenience, and peace of mind. That distinction matters,” he adds.

The trend is also benefiting delivery-focused brands. Divya Aggarwal, chief growth officer, BOSS Burger, Lucknowee, Aflatoon and Goodness To Go, says at-home celebrations are driving demand for premium, experience-led delivery.

“We bring restaurant-quality, flavour-forward experiences straight to consumers’ doorsteps. Festive dining at home is no longer just about convenience; it’s about indulgence, playful menu concepts, and thoughtful packaging that elevate house parties and family get-togethers,” she adds.

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The pandemic has also been a contributor to this shift.

“Post-Covid, the dining scenario has changed completely because people have learnt to dine at home. For a brand like ours, we operate on a 50:50 model, wherein 50% of our sales come through aggregators such as Swiggy and Zomato, while the remaining 50 per cent comes from our own delivery fleet and dine-in guests,” says Debaditya Chaudhury, owner of Oudh 1590 and Chapter 2.

For a speciality restaurant such as Oudh 1590, however, the demand for premium home dining does not necessarily call for separate festive menus. Its identity is rooted in Awadhi cuisine, and the emphasis remains on bringing that established culinary experience to customers’ homes.

“So, when people plan to dine at home with Oudh, they have a predetermined mindset to enjoy special Awadhi cuisine,” adds Shiladitya Chaudhury, owner of Oudh 1590 and Chapter 2.

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Home celebrations are becoming more experiential, with food, presentation and personalised service taking centre stage. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only) Home celebrations are becoming more experiential, with food, presentation and personalised service taking centre stage. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

The experience must travel well

The premium dining experience at home is about more than good food.

As Mehta puts it, “The real opportunity, however, is not simply in delivering more food during the festive season. It lies in delivering an experience. This is done through the menu selection, presentation, packaging, and convenience.”

Issar agrees with this. “When a family brings our food into their home for Diwali, our hospitality must arrive there intact. Packaging, portions, how easy a dish is to share, and whether it arrives exactly as intended are all part of what we owe the host. In the end, people are buying more than dinner. They are buying back time with the people they invited,” he says.

The idea, however, is more than just recreating an entire restaurant setting at home.

“Small details such as thoughtful packaging and easy-to-follow serving instructions can make a meaningful difference,” Issar adds.

At the more personalised end of the spectrum, companies such as Garniche take complete ownership of the dining experience. For them, the process begins with understanding the occasion, the host’s expectations and the guests’ preferences.

“Based on this, we curate a personalised menu that brings together the right cuisines, dishes, dietary preferences and course combinations. We place considerable importance on ingredient quality and freshness, with food prepared live at the client’s home by experienced chefs,” Batra says.

But great food is only one part of premium hospitality.

He adds, “One of our key differentiators is that we take complete ownership of the culinary experience, including preparation, cooking, serving, and cleaning up the kitchen afterwards. The host should be able to enjoy their own celebration rather than spend it coordinating food and managing arrangements.”

Patharkar, on the other hand, says the planning extends to finer details such as table setting, crockery, flowers, and the style of service, all tailored to the occasion.

“For us, it always starts with understanding the client and the kind of gathering they want. And then we come in – right from choosing the chef and planning the menu to sourcing ingredients, deciding how the food will be served, and putting together the dining setup,” she says.

As festive hosting evolves, the emphasis is shifting from simply putting food on the table to creating an experience that allows hosts and guests to enjoy the occasion together. As Batra puts it, “Ultimately, people may forget what was on the menu, but they remember how an experience made them feel. That is what premium home dining is all about.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.