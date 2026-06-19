Why Divyanka Tripathi had only soups, salads during pregnancy: ‘Was eating chaat also’

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Actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya recently opened up about pregnancy struggles related to her metabolism, prompting her to make a conscious switch. “I had started eating proper heavy food (start of pregnancy). Sometimes, I was eating chaat also. Then I realised that nothing is getting digested. So, then I shifted to only soup and salads,” she told her sister-in-law Nilika Grover on her YouTube channel.
Taking a cue from her confession, let’s understand how pregnancy can affect one’s metabolism.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Shruti Chandak, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, concurred that digestive issues are quite common, especially in the first and early second trimester. “During pregnancy, hormonal changes, particularly rising progesterone, slow down digestion. This can lead to bloating, heaviness, acidity, or a general feeling that food is sitting in the stomach. At the same time, the body becomes more sensitive to smells and textures, making previously enjoyable foods feel unappealing or hard to tolerate. A sudden shift in food preferences or digestion is not unusual,” said Dr Chandak.
Light, easy-to-digest foods like soups can be very helpful when digestion feels off. “Warm liquids are gentler on the stomach and can reduce discomfort like bloating or nausea. However, relying only on soups and salads for long periods may not provide enough calories, protein, and essential nutrients needed during pregnancy. Salads, especially raw ones, can sometimes cause more bloating in sensitive individuals,” said Dr Chandak.
The key is balance; combine light meals with nutrient-rich options like well-cooked vegetables, lentils, soft grains, and proteins.
Instead of eliminating foods, it’s better to change how and when you eat. “Smaller, more frequent meals are often easier to digest than large portions. Choosing freshly cooked, warm foods over fried, spicy, or very rich items can make a noticeable difference. Including simple home-style meals like khichdi, curd rice, or vegetable stews can provide both comfort and nutrition. Staying hydrated is also important, as it helps digestion and prevents constipation,” said Dr Chandak.
According to Dr Chandak, if the discomfort is persistent, severe, or accompanied by symptoms like frequent vomiting, inability to keep food down, significant weight loss, or dehydration, it’s important to seek medical advice.
While mild digestive changes are expected, extreme symptoms could indicate conditions that need attention. Regular check-ins with a doctor help ensure both maternal comfort and the baby’s nutritional needs are being met, she advised.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.