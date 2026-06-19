Why Divyanka Tripathi had only soups, salads during pregnancy: ‘Was eating chaat also’

Actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya recently opened up about pregnancy struggles related to her metabolism, prompting her to make a conscious switch. “I had started eating proper heavy food (start of pregnancy). Sometimes, I was eating chaat also. Then I realised that nothing is getting digested. So, then I shifted to only soup and salads,” she told her sister-in-law Nilika Grover on her YouTube channel.

Taking a cue from her confession, let’s understand how pregnancy can affect one’s metabolism.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.