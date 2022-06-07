Your pre-workout snack should consist of…

Working out is extremely important, but to get the most out of your workouts it is essential to have foods that help sustain energy throughout the day. This is why pre-workout meals matter, said macrobiotic nutritionist and chef Shonali Sabherwal in an Instagram post.

“Having a pre workout meal is all about sustaining your energy levels through a workout. The kind of calories you eat fuel the body… You can’t just eat anything, and expect to power through your workout,” said Sabherwal.

What comprises an ideal pre-workout meal?

Eating the right foods is not only nourishing for the body, but also helps enhance performance, achieve goals, and boost recovery after a strenuous workout.

According to Sabherwal, it varies depending on the exercise one indulges in. “The intensity and length of your workout will determine the kind of nutrients you will need,” she mentioned.

Here’s what Sabherwal recommends

*Your pre-workout snack should comprise carbohydrate, protein, and a fat

*Calories to be consumed for a 60-minute workout would be 200, anything longer would be up to 400 calories

*Oats, brown rice, millets are some sustained energy carbohydrates

*Sourdough with avocado (good carbs and fat) and some protein (tofu or any non-vegetarian protein)

*Incorporating MCT (medium-chain triglyceride) oil works well as a good fat and provides great energy

