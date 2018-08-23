Pranking Around

A motif near the entrance door A motif near the entrance door

WALKING from the entrance of CyberHub to Pra Pra Prank located on the far end, it feels like one has travelled the world — a range of sights, sounds and aromas come by on the way — and has been transported to a quaint brasserie in small town of Europe. A beautiful glass door leads you unto a cheerful ambience, that has an open kitchen and a sushi bar.

With risque posters, Charlie Chaplin and Mr Bean projections and faux spy cameras, the word quirky is written all over the place. But what’s the prank here? Well, a full-fledged bar area inside the restaurant is perhaps their best-kept secret. The door that separates the two is objet d’art in itself: with hundreds of expensive miniature liquor bottles stacked inside a glass case.

We seated ourselves in the bar area, which was less noisy on a Saturday afternoon and offered better views of the plaza outside. A look at the menu and we figured there’s nothing that sounds familiar. So you have to depend on the server’s recommendation to start with, till you settle in and decode the place. We started with the Vegetable Rainbow Rolls, which when it came, looked more attractive than any sushi one has ever seen. Crispy mixed vegetables are wrapped with nori sheets and beetroot juice infused rice, served with smoked bell peppers, mayonnaise and pepper sauce, and topped with onion and tomato salsa. A refreshing treat for the palate. Next came the New Age Khow Suey (both vegetarian and non-veg versions), served in a big bowl, with the accompaniments kept on the outer rim of the bowl. Adding to the flavour was freshly grated lemon rind.

A portion of Tomato Truffle Chicken with Sundried Tomato Naan A portion of Tomato Truffle Chicken with Sundried Tomato Naan

Pra Pra Prank is among the newer offerings at CyberHub, which now boasts no less than 50 eateries of all kinds — pubs, cafes, fine-diners, ice-cream parlours and fast-food joints. It is Delhi-based restaurateur brothers Inderjeet and Jasmeet Banga’s latest venture after Gurgaon’s Prankster and the Pirates of Grill franchise.

For the main course, our friend took the lead in ordering Tomato Truffle Chicken with Sundried Tomato Naan: clay oven roasted chicken cooked in a tomato gravy and flavoured with truffle, served with sun-dried tomato naan. The verdict: it may be one of the most clever takes on the butter chicken. For vegetarians with a nostalgic palate, there are Pav Bhaji Zinger and Chole kulchas doughnut, which are essentially innovative versions of the desi staple.

Despite being stuffed, we ordered the Baked Cheesecake. Served with a strawberry sheet, butter crumble and white chocolate shards, it promises a potent dose of decadent comfort.

Meal for Two: Rs 2,500 (with taxes)

Address: 24, Ground Floor, CyberHub, Gurgaon. Contact: 95999 65282

