Weekday indulgence: Enjoy pralines with this healthy Keto recipe

April 15, 2021 7:10:48 pm
If you love pecans, then you won’t be able to get enough of these pralines! For the uninitiated, pralines are candies that have a distinct nutty flavour. But since they are sugary, they can be fattening too. But if you can looking for a healthier alternative to enjoy this scrumptious confectionary, then look no further.
Today, we have a super easy recipe for you which is great for those following a keto diet as well, courtesy of Youtuber Joe Duff.
Take a look below.
Keto pralines
Ingredients
- 1 cup – Raw pecans
- 112 g – Salted butter
- 65 g – Confectionary powdered sugar
- 115 g – Heavy cream
- 1 tsp – Vanilla extract
Steps
*Preheat your oven at 400-degree celsius for 10 minutes. Simultaneously line your tray with a parchment sheet.
*Roast the pecans until they become fragrant. Then melt the butter on low-medium heat and add the sweetener along with the cream to it. Using a spatula, mix nicely. Keep stirring so that it does not burn until it turns slightly caramel brown colour. Add vanilla extract and stir nicely.
*To this, add the roasted pecans. Mix it nicely and then take the mixture with a tablespoon and keep it on the parchment paper. This recipe will make you at least 10-12 pecans.
*Put them in the fridge for an hour and enjoy them later!
Check out the video below
