Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Practise portion control with these four tips

These four tips will ensure you control the portion of food you consume, while also filling your stomach and not going hungry for long periods of time

Do not eat all of your favourite food items together.

The festival time is when people like to indulge in their favourite foods and delicacies — think of different kinds of desserts — to satiate their taste buds and take part in the celebrations.

While it is customary to eat certain festive foods, overeating can be harmful for health; if you have been on a fitness journey, it can undo all of the progress made by you.

This festive season, as you visit friends and family and spend time with them, remember to control your portion size — to not completely omit, but limit certain food items on your plate.

How can that be done? Nutritionist and dietitian Nmami Agarwal, who keeps talking about healthy eating and lifestyle habits on Instagram, shared four essential tips to watch your weight these festive months.

 

1. Eat something before you head out: According to Agarwal, you can eat a bowl of salad, sprouts, roasted chana, roasted peanut chaat, or fruits with yogurt. “This will make you feel full and you will not indulge unnecessarily,” she explained.

2. Do not skip your meals: The expert explained that skipping meals can make you feel hungry and you may end up eating more than you normally do to satiate the hunger.

3. Fill half of the plate with veggies: Agarwal said vegetables can add volume to your meal and make you eat fewer calories for “the same amount of meal”. You can reduce the intake of some other food items and instead munch on healthy veggies.

4. Do not eat all your favourite food items together: “Take them one at a time,” the expert advised, as it will help prevent over-indulgence, which can be detrimental for health.

These four tips will ensure you control the portion of food you consume, while also filling your stomach and not going hungry for long periods of time.

What do you think of these tips?

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 01:20:28 pm
