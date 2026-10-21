Prabhu Deva reveals his current breakfast, lunch, dinner routine: ‘2 spoons of Mappillai Samba and Kuthiraivali’

Actor Prabhu Deva detailed his diet routine, saying he prefers to keep changing it and keep it light to stay agile. “It keeps changing. Some time ago, I was on a three-day diet and used to eat on the fourth day. Again, I was on a diet for three days and ate again on the fourth day. But now, I eat oats in the morning. I have some juice. I don’t eat rice at lunch. I eat two spoons of Mappillai Samba rice and Kuthiraivali (barnyard millet) (both traditional, nutrient-dense South Indian grains). I finish my dinner before 7 pm. I have salad. If I am really hungry, I eat two idlis. Maybe I am active because of this,” he said on Behindwoods TV.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Weight management is not always about following extreme diets or making drastic lifestyle changes. “Sometimes, it begins with establishing a balanced eating routine and making mindful choices about meal composition and portion sizes. A diet that includes oats and juice in the morning, traditional grains in controlled portions at lunch, and a lighter evening meal of salad and idlis reflects an attempt to structure food intake throughout the day,” said consultant dietitian Garima Goyal.

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According to Goyal, starting the day with oats can be beneficial because oats contain soluble fibre, particularly beta-glucan, which supports satiety and helps regulate blood cholesterol levels. “However, the nutritional value of breakfast also depends on its overall composition. Adding a protein source, such as milk, curd, nuts or seeds, can make the meal more balanced. While fruit juice provides certain vitamins and minerals, whole fruits are generally a better everyday choice because they retain their fibre and may help promote fullness.”

Here’s what you should note (Photo: Freepik) Here’s what you should note (Photo: Freepik)

Including traditional grains in moderate portions at lunch can provide carbohydrates, fibre and essential micronutrients. “Pairing these grains with adequate protein, vegetables and healthy fats is important for creating a nutritionally balanced meal rather than focusing on portion restriction alone,” mentioned Goyal.

A light dinner comprising salad and idlis can offer variety and help manage overall calorie intake. “However, dinner should not be so restrictive that it leaves a person hungry or compromises their nutritional requirements. Including a suitable protein source, such as sambar, dal or curd, can improve the meal’s nutritional balance,” shared Goyal.

Finishing dinner before 7 pm may help some individuals maintain a consistent eating schedule and avoid late-night snacking. “However, there is no universal cut-off time for dinner that guarantees weight loss. Overall calorie intake, food quality, physical activity, sleep, and consistency matter more than a specific meal timing,” said Goyal.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.