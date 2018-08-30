Eat dirt: Beverages that look like potted plants are a reality now

This restaurant serves potted plants that are actually milkshakes. (Source: Instagram/MacchiatoCoffeeHouse) This restaurant serves potted plants that are actually milkshakes. (Source: Instagram/MacchiatoCoffeeHouse)

From serving shakes in glasses that anyone can easily mistake for a bulb to extreme food science that plays with liquid nitrogen at a molecular level, the business of food is no longer confined to taste and ambience like it was in the good olden days. Transcending boundaries, plating is now an interesting area that is constantly growing. If by any chance you ever happen to wonder what it would feel like to eat dirt (pun intended), then this restaurant has the answer.

Macchiato, a cafe and a coffee chain based out of California, is now serving their shakes that look exactly like potted plants. With glasses that looks like it’s being topped with a handful of mud, this trend is fast picking up. But what you are really eating is crumbled Oreos sitting on top of a milkshake or any beverage that you want to chug.

To make this, the glass is first filled with your choice of milkshake, or any other beverage, and topped with a layer of whipped cream. To create the illusion of dirt, a sea of crushed Oreo cookies is shoddily spread on top of the whipped cream. Finally, a garnish of a single micro green, preferably a sprig of mint, is’planted’ on top of it to give an illusion of a potted plant.

Would you ever try it?

