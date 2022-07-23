Try this healthy recipe for delicious potato chips

Who doesn’t love a yummy potato dish? Considering its versatility, potatoes can be mixed with almost any food item and can be cooked in a variety of ways. They can be turned into something crunchy, mashed, boiled, or spiced – all without much fuss and with ample nutrients.

Due to its beneficial properties, several households consider potatoes to be a staple food item in their diet. Although the love for potatoes is immense, many worry about a possible weight gain due to their excessive consumption.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

As the conventional notion goes, eating potatoes is attached to high calories and unhealthy weight gain. But, that’s only when we consume it in the form of fatty french fries or chips. Even if one doesn’t fry them, loading them up with butter, cheese, or bacon has become a common practice – making them unhealthy to consume.

As such, are you looking for a healthy way to consume your favourite potatoes? If yes, then what better than munching healthy, crunchy potato chips on a regular evening? Shonda Wagner, a fitness guru, has got an easy-to-make recipe for just that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Healthy Recipes (@fithealthyrecipes)

Ingredients

1 potato

1 tbsp olive oil

1/2 tbsp chilli flakes

2 tbsp corn starch

salt and pepper

Preparation

Step 1: Cut your potato into very thin slices. If you don’t like the potato skin, you can always peel it off.

Step 2: Transfer cut potato slices into a bowl and add olive oil, chilli flakes, corn starch, pepper and a pinch of salt.

Step 3: Mix them all together and place them on a baking sheet

Step 4: Bake the potato chips for 20-25 mins at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. You can also use an air fryer for this process.

And voila! Your potato chips are ready. Happy munching!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!