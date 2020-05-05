Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Looking for breakfast options? Try this bread roll recipe by Neena Gupta

You can even use leftovers from yesterday's dinner for the stuffing! Trust us, they taste delicious.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 5, 2020 10:50:49 am
For a change, make bread rolls tonight.

We all have experimented in the kitchen during the lockdown and have either whipped up our own recipes or recreated what experts and celebrities are trying their hands at. One celebrity who has been thoroughly enjoying quarantine cooking is actor Neena Gupta,. Recently, she shared yet another easy recipe that we thought will make for the perfect breakfast today. The Panchayat actor give us a sneak peek into her kitchen as she preps to make some yummy rolls.

Her menu included bread rolls with potato and paneer. Here’s the recipe.

Ingredients

Bread slices; cut the sides
Water
Aloo masala curry
Paneer masala
Oil for frying

Method

Take bread. Dip it in water and squeeze. Put aloo masala in it.
Shape into a roundel.
Fry in oil.
Repeat the same procedure for paneer masala.
Ready to serve.

Previously, the Badhaai Ho! actor baked a ‘basic cake’ that looked delightful.

Ingredients

2 cups – All-purpose flour or maida
2 cups – Sugar
1/2 cup – Vegetable oil
1 tsp – Vanilla essence
3/4 cup – Water
3/4 cup – Yoghurt
2 – Medium-sized eggs
1/2 tsp – Baking powder
1/2 tsp – Baking soda

For flavour:

Add fresh sweetened cream
Freshly chopped fruits like mangos
Chocolate chips

Method

*In a bowl, mix all-purpose flour with 2 cups of sugar, 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda. Mix all the dry ingredients.

*Add 2 medium-sized eggs to the mixture along with 3/4 cups of yoghurt and mix well. Don’t forget to add a tablespoon of vanilla essence!

*Grease the cake tin with melted butter and bake it for 30 minutes at 180-degree Celsius.

*Allow it to cool down and cut the cake into two circular pieces.

*On one, spread fresh sweetened cream along with freshly chopped fruits like mangoes. You could also just spread some chocolate sauce along with choco chips or button chocolates.

*Cut a slice and serve it!

