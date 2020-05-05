Looking for breakfast options? Try this bread roll recipe by Neena Gupta

For a change, make bread rolls tonight. (Source: Neena Gupta/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) For a change, make bread rolls tonight. (Source: Neena Gupta/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

We all have experimented in the kitchen during the lockdown and have either whipped up our own recipes or recreated what experts and celebrities are trying their hands at. One celebrity who has been thoroughly enjoying quarantine cooking is actor Neena Gupta,. Recently, she shared yet another easy recipe that we thought will make for the perfect breakfast today. The Panchayat actor give us a sneak peek into her kitchen as she preps to make some yummy rolls.

Her menu included bread rolls with potato and paneer. Here’s the recipe.

Ingredients

Bread slices; cut the sides

Water

Aloo masala curry

Paneer masala

Oil for frying

Method

Take bread. Dip it in water and squeeze. Put aloo masala in it.

Shape into a roundel.

Fry in oil.

Repeat the same procedure for paneer masala.

Ready to serve.

Previously, the Badhaai Ho! actor baked a ‘basic cake’ that looked delightful.

Ingredients

2 cups – All-purpose flour or maida

2 cups – Sugar

1/2 cup – Vegetable oil

1 tsp – Vanilla essence

3/4 cup – Water

3/4 cup – Yoghurt

2 – Medium-sized eggs

1/2 tsp – Baking powder

1/2 tsp – Baking soda

For flavour:

Add fresh sweetened cream

Freshly chopped fruits like mangos

Chocolate chips

Method

*In a bowl, mix all-purpose flour with 2 cups of sugar, 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda. Mix all the dry ingredients.

*Add 2 medium-sized eggs to the mixture along with 3/4 cups of yoghurt and mix well. Don’t forget to add a tablespoon of vanilla essence!

*Grease the cake tin with melted butter and bake it for 30 minutes at 180-degree Celsius.

*Allow it to cool down and cut the cake into two circular pieces.

*On one, spread fresh sweetened cream along with freshly chopped fruits like mangoes. You could also just spread some chocolate sauce along with choco chips or button chocolates.

*Cut a slice and serve it!

