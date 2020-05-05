Looking for breakfast options? Try this bread roll recipe by Neena Gupta

We all have experimented in the kitchen during the lockdown and have either whipped up our own recipes or recreated what experts and celebrities are trying their hands at. One celebrity who has been thoroughly enjoying quarantine cooking is actor Neena Gupta,. Recently, she shared yet another easy recipe that we thought will make for the perfect breakfast today. The Panchayat actor give us a sneak peek into her kitchen as she preps to make some yummy rolls.
Her menu included bread rolls with potato and paneer. Here’s the recipe.
Ingredients
Bread slices; cut the sides
Water
Aloo masala curry
Paneer masala
Oil for frying
Method
Take bread. Dip it in water and squeeze. Put aloo masala in it.
Shape into a roundel.
Fry in oil.
Repeat the same procedure for paneer masala.
Ready to serve.
Previously, the Badhaai Ho! actor baked a ‘basic cake’ that looked delightful.
Cake Recipe BASIC 2 cups maida 2 cups sugar 1/2 oil 3/4 cup dahi 3/4 cup water 2 eggs 1/2 tsp baking powder 1/2 tsp baking soda 1 tsp Vanilla essence (except chocalate ) To above basic recipe add any flavour as under 1. Orange 🍊 juice 1/2 cup with rinds 2. Lemon juice 2 big lemon 🍋 with rind 3. Cocoa 1 cup with chocolate chips 4. Mango Slices and sweetened fresh cream put in horizontal sliced basic cake…… thanks to my friend sagari fr the basic recipe
Ingredients
2 cups – All-purpose flour or maida
2 cups – Sugar
1/2 cup – Vegetable oil
1 tsp – Vanilla essence
3/4 cup – Water
3/4 cup – Yoghurt
2 – Medium-sized eggs
1/2 tsp – Baking powder
1/2 tsp – Baking soda
For flavour:
Add fresh sweetened cream
Freshly chopped fruits like mangos
Chocolate chips
Method
*In a bowl, mix all-purpose flour with 2 cups of sugar, 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda. Mix all the dry ingredients.
*Add 2 medium-sized eggs to the mixture along with 3/4 cups of yoghurt and mix well. Don’t forget to add a tablespoon of vanilla essence!
*Grease the cake tin with melted butter and bake it for 30 minutes at 180-degree Celsius.
*Allow it to cool down and cut the cake into two circular pieces.
*On one, spread fresh sweetened cream along with freshly chopped fruits like mangoes. You could also just spread some chocolate sauce along with choco chips or button chocolates.
*Cut a slice and serve it!
