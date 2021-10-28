Potato milk, ‘climatarianism’ among top food trends of 2022, says report

Potato milk or the ‘milk’ derived from potatoes is set to become one of the biggest food trends in 2022, a report from Waitrose has found.

A plant-based alternative, potato milk caught attention after being launched by Swedish company Veg of Lund, under the brand name DUG. Thomas Olander, CEO, told The Guardian, that potato milk requires “half as much land as oat milk and 56 times less land than almond milk for production.”

The new report, as quoted by Independent, said: “Now it’s the turn of potato milk. Low in sugar and saturated fat, it’s set to dominate coffee shop menus in the coming months.”

Some of the other food trends that may rule next year, as per the report, include umami flavours, craft pre-batched bottled cocktails and climatarianism.

Climatarian diet is one which is focussed on reducing carbon footprint. Such diet can further reduce the risk of cancer, heart disease and stroke, according to climatarian.com. It recommends replacing red and processed meat with high quality plant protein like nuts, seeds, chick peas, lentils and tofu.

The report also found that people will be more likely to cook at home, eat less meat and waste less food than they did before the pandemic.

Of those who completed Veganuary (going vegan for the month of January), 82 per cent said they had reduced meat consumption to two days a week. Besides, 75 per cent said they tried hard to avoid wastage of food this year and 70 per cent said they were making efforts to reduce the amount of plastic packaging they take to their homes.

