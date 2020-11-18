scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Top news

Looking for a post-workout meal? Here’s a protein-packed recipe

MasterChef runner-up Neha Deepak Shah recently shared this easy cheela recipe. Would you like to try?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | November 18, 2020 7:10:54 pm
moong dal cheela, post workout snack, post workout meal, stuffed moong dal cheela, neha deepak shah recipes, masterchef india recipes, indianexpress.com, workout recipes, post workout meals, indianexpress, protein rich recipes, moong recipes,Make yourself a good meal after a smashing workout with this easy recipe. (Source: Chef Neha Deepak Shah/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

While physical activity is an important aspect of living a healthy life, it is also about what one eats throughout the day, and especially after a workout. But if you are unsure about what to eat after a strenuous exercise session and are looking for healthy options, MasterChef India runner-up Neha Deepak Shah‘s easy Stuffed Moong Dal Crepe or cheela is worth a try.

As per Shah, the recipe has “less than 300 calories”. “Super easy to make and doesn’t need anything fancy,” she added.

Check it out below:

Stuffed Moong Dal Crepe (Cheela)

Ingredients (for two big cheelas)

60g – Moong Dal
2 no – Green Chilli
Can add ginger
Salt and coriander

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

ALSO READ | Pack a crunchy, nutritious punch with this simple post-workout snack

Method

*Soak moong dal for three hours. Grind into a coarse paste. Add green chillies, ginger, salt and coriander leaves and mix the batter.
*Spread the batter on a hot tawa like dosa and let it cook on both sides.
*Enjoy with sauce made of yoghurt, chilli powder and black salt.

Tips:

Shah used blanched and sautéed broccoli with a touch of ghee, salt, pepper and chilli flakes for the filling.
For a protein-rich meal, avoid potato in the filling.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

You should not miss these eight pictures of Nithya Menen

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 18: Latest News

Advertisement