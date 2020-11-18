Looking for a post-workout meal? Here’s a protein-packed recipe

Make yourself a good meal after a smashing workout with this easy recipe. (Source: Chef Neha Deepak Shah/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

While physical activity is an important aspect of living a healthy life, it is also about what one eats throughout the day, and especially after a workout. But if you are unsure about what to eat after a strenuous exercise session and are looking for healthy options, MasterChef India runner-up Neha Deepak Shah‘s easy Stuffed Moong Dal Crepe or cheela is worth a try.

As per Shah, the recipe has “less than 300 calories”. “Super easy to make and doesn’t need anything fancy,” she added.

Stuffed Moong Dal Crepe (Cheela)

Ingredients (for two big cheelas)

60g – Moong Dal

2 no – Green Chilli

Can add ginger

Salt and coriander

Method

*Soak moong dal for three hours. Grind into a coarse paste. Add green chillies, ginger, salt and coriander leaves and mix the batter.

*Spread the batter on a hot tawa like dosa and let it cook on both sides.

*Enjoy with sauce made of yoghurt, chilli powder and black salt.

Tips:

Shah used blanched and sautéed broccoli with a touch of ghee, salt, pepper and chilli flakes for the filling.

For a protein-rich meal, avoid potato in the filling.

