Looking for a post-workout healthy snack? Try this!

A good workout should be accompanied by a healthy snack to add to your energy levels and help feel satiated. Experts say adequate nutrition can play a very important role in replenishing the body’s nutrients. This means one should opt for something satiating and with a high-nutrition value.

If you are confused about what should make for a post-workout snack, here is a simple recipe that is tasty in equal measure and will provide you with the much-needed protein to keep your fitness goals on track.

Nutritionist Pooja Bohra shared the recipe. Here’s how to make it.

Ingredients

1/2 cup – Home made skim milk paneer

1/2 no – Pomegranate

Salt and black pepper

Method

*In a bowl, add home made skim milk paneer.

*Add pomegranate seeds.

*Add salt and black pepper.

How does homemade paneer fulfil your nutritional requirements?

As an excellent source of protein, paneer fulfils nutritional requirements. It is also rich in potassium and selenium. It is also a rich source of calcium which helps in strengthening bones, making it an ideal meal post-workout.

According to experts, a high protein snack known to benefit muscle health and support weight loss by increasing muscle mass, energy expenditure (calories burned), satiety hormones, as well as helps in glucose regulation.

