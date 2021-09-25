scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 25, 2021
Looking for a post-workout healthy snack? Try this!

Count on this easy recipe by nutritionist Pooja Bohra

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 25, 2021 7:10:08 pm
Time for quick post-workout snack recipe.

A good workout should be accompanied by a healthy snack to add to your energy levels and help feel satiated. Experts say adequate nutrition can play a very important role in replenishing the body’s nutrients. This means one should opt for something satiating and with a high-nutrition value.

If you are confused about what should make for a post-workout snack, here is a simple recipe that is tasty in equal measure and will provide you with the much-needed protein to keep your fitness goals on track.

ALSO READ |Maximise your workouts with this easy, healthy snack

Nutritionist Pooja Bohra shared the recipe. Here’s how to make it.

Ingredients

1/2 cup – Home made skim milk paneer
1/2 no – Pomegranate
Salt and black pepper

Method

*In a bowl, add home made skim milk paneer.
*Add pomegranate seeds.
*Add salt and black pepper.

ALSO READ |This hack to make fried paneer ‘super soft and spongy’ works like a charm

How does homemade paneer fulfil your nutritional requirements?

As an excellent source of protein, paneer fulfils nutritional requirements. It is also rich in potassium and selenium. It is also a rich source of calcium which helps in strengthening bones, making it an ideal meal post-workout.

According to experts, a high protein snack known to benefit muscle health and support weight loss by increasing muscle mass, energy expenditure (calories burned), satiety hormones, as well as helps in glucose regulation.

