Post-Eid indulgence: Try this easy kunafa recipe

There is nothing better than something sweet to elevate your mood and spirits. And it only adds to the experience if it is made in your own kitchen. So if you are in the mood for something sweet, which is simple and easy to make, here is a recipe from chef Amrita Raichand that is worth a try. Kunafa, which is usually made during Eid, is a sumptuous dessert that can be enjoyed even if the festival is long over.
Read on and check out the recipe below:
View this post on Instagram
Eid/Eid al-Fitr or Meethi Eid marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, a period of fasting, kindness & good deeds! Ab jis tyohaar ke naam mein hi meetha ho, then obviously you need to indulge in some sweet sumptuousness right? 😉😋 So let’s celebrate this beautiful festival today with an equally beautiful & exotic dessert- “KUNAFA”! I made this for the first time (idea given by my darling @bhumikajnavlani ) but trust me this has now become a family favourite & is going to be requested many many times! Do try & definitely give me your feedback on how you liked my first attempt at this! #eidmubarak everyone 💕🤗 Ingredients: 2 & 1/2 cup – Vermicelli 1 cup – butter (melted) For the filling ¾ cup – Mozzarella cheese ¾ cup – Cream ¾ cup – Milk 3 tbsp – Jaggery 1 tbsp – Cornstarch 1 tbsp – Rose water For the sugar syrup: ¾cup – Jaggery ¾ cup – Water ¼ tsp – Lemon juice Procedure 1) In a pan heat the butter and toss the vermicelli for 5min. 2) In a different pan mix milk, cream, jaggery, turn on the flame and boil the liquid. 3) Then add the cornstarch slurry along with the rose water & cook on low flame till the mixture gets thick. 4) Take off the flame, add the mozzarella cheese & mix well. 5) Now In a pan, to make the sweet syrup, add water and jaggery and cook till the jaggery gets dissolved. Cook until thicken and keep on stirring. When syrup is ready add lemon juice in it. Turn off the flame and strain the liquid if needed. 6) Now, take a baking dish & make a base with half the roasted vermicelli. Press it to level the dough well. 7) Then pour the cheesy mixture on the top gently and level it with a spoon. 8) Cover with the other half of the vermicelli. 9) Place the dish in a preheated oven at 200 degree for about 20-25min or till you find the vermicelli looking golden and crunchy. 10) Now evenly pour the syrup with the help of a ladle or a small jar over the kunafa as soon as it comes out of the oven. 11) Garnish with chopped pistachios and allow it to come to room temperature. 12) Cut slices and serve this delicious delicacy! Edited by @twitchythoughtcreations #eid #kunafa #ramadan #eidrecipes #dessert #indiandessert
Ingredients
2½ cup – Vermicelli
1 cup – Butter, melted
For the filling
3/4 cup – Mozzarella cheese
3/4 cup – Cream
3/4 cup – Milk
3 tbsp – Jaggery
1 tbsp – Cornstarch
1 tbsp – Rose water
For the sugar syrup
¾ cup – Jaggery
¾ cup – Water
¼ tsp – Lemon juice
Method
*In a pan, heat butter and toss some vermicelli for five minutes.
*In a different pan, mix milk, cream and jaggery, and bring to a boil.
*Then add cornstarch slurry along with rose water and cook on low flame till the mixture turns thick.
*Switch off the flame add mozzarella cheese. Mix well.
*In a separate pan make the sweet syrup: add water, jaggery and cook till jaggery is dissolved and the mix thickens. When syrup is ready, add lemon juice.
*Turn off the flame and strain the liquid.
*Now, take a baking dish and make a base with half of the roasted vermicelli. Press to level it.
*Then pour the cheesy mixture on top and gently level it with a spoon.
*Cover with remaining vermicelli.
*Place the dish in a preheated oven at 200 degree Centigrade for about 20-25 minutes or till the vermicelli turns golden and crunchy.
*Now evenly pour the sweet syrup over the kunafa as soon as it comes out of the oven.
*Garnish with chopped pistachios and allow it to come to room temperature.
*Cut slices and serve this delicious dessert!
The dessert looks supremely inviting. Have you tried it yet?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.