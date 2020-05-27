Post-Eid indulgence: Try this easy kunafa recipe

Make this easy dessert today. (Source: Amrita Raichand/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Make this easy dessert today. (Source: Amrita Raichand/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

There is nothing better than something sweet to elevate your mood and spirits. And it only adds to the experience if it is made in your own kitchen. So if you are in the mood for something sweet, which is simple and easy to make, here is a recipe from chef Amrita Raichand that is worth a try. Kunafa, which is usually made during Eid, is a sumptuous dessert that can be enjoyed even if the festival is long over.

Read on and check out the recipe below:

Ingredients

2½ cup – Vermicelli

1 cup – Butter, melted

For the filling

3/4 cup – Mozzarella cheese

3/4 cup – Cream

3/4 cup – Milk

3 tbsp – Jaggery

1 tbsp – Cornstarch

1 tbsp – Rose water

For the sugar syrup

¾ cup – Jaggery

¾ cup – Water

¼ tsp – Lemon juice

Method

*In a pan, heat butter and toss some vermicelli for five minutes.

*In a different pan, mix milk, cream and jaggery, and bring to a boil.

*Then add cornstarch slurry along with rose water and cook on low flame till the mixture turns thick.

*Switch off the flame add mozzarella cheese. Mix well.

*In a separate pan make the sweet syrup: add water, jaggery and cook till jaggery is dissolved and the mix thickens. When syrup is ready, add lemon juice.

*Turn off the flame and strain the liquid.

*Now, take a baking dish and make a base with half of the roasted vermicelli. Press to level it.

*Then pour the cheesy mixture on top and gently level it with a spoon.

*Cover with remaining vermicelli.

*Place the dish in a preheated oven at 200 degree Centigrade for about 20-25 minutes or till the vermicelli turns golden and crunchy.

*Now evenly pour the sweet syrup over the kunafa as soon as it comes out of the oven.

*Garnish with chopped pistachios and allow it to come to room temperature.

*Cut slices and serve this delicious dessert!

The dessert looks supremely inviting. Have you tried it yet?

