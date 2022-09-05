scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

The truth about portion control, as explained by a nutritionist: ‘It is almost impossible’

Check out these healthy tips, which can "help you eat just the right amount of food"

portion control, what is portion control, healthy meals, healthy diet, should you do portion control, portion control advantages and disadvantages, weight loss, indian express newsInstead of controlling the portion of your meal, try to eat mindfully. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

In our quest to eat healthy, a lot of us practise something called ‘portion control‘, which means eating nutritious meals, but in limited quantities. It is said to be a useful tool to combat overeating while also ensuring the meals are healthy and balanced. The Cambridge dictionary defines portion control as “the process of making sure that the amount of food you eat for each meal is not too large, especially when you are trying to lose weight”.

ALSO READ |This is what an ideal diet for someone who works the 9-to-5 job should look like

Many experts have, in the recent past, listed the benefits of portion control, but according to nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, this practice may not yield results, after all, because portion control was “invented by people just to keep us constantly confused and conflicted about the amount of food that we are eating”.

In an Instagram video, she explained that in reality, practising portion control is “almost impossible”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rujuta Diwekar (@rujuta.diwekar)

Captioning it “why you shouldn’t portion control”, Diwekar explained in the video that every time she posts something about her plate of food, her followers ask her if her appetite is so little. “Then they say, ‘Oh, so we can consume dal-chawal, but controlling the portion is important’.”

“There are many things that influence what we feel like eating,” she said, adding that factors like stress, sleep, exercise, reason for eating, the company that we are keeping, etc., play a role.

ALSO READ |Here’s what a dinner plate should look like if you are trying to lose weight

“Each one of us can learn to eat correctly,” the expert said, and went on to list alternatives for portion control:

* Sit down every time you eat, as opposed to standing with your plate.
* Eat with all of your senses, which is basically mindful eating.
* Eat slowly
* Eat at least one meal all by yourself every week.

These can “help you eat just the right amount of food”.

What do you think about these tips?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRsPremium
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad MassoudPremium
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad Massoud
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hubPremium
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hub
Most number of sedition cases in last 8 years came from Assam: NCRB dataPremium
Most number of sedition cases in last 8 years came from Assam: NCRB data
Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-09-2022 at 10:00:40 am
Next Story

AIIMS revamp plan gets green nod

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy
Idea Exchange

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy

Premium
'Taliban using Indian assistance for their own families, not people in need'

'Taliban using Indian assistance for their own families, not people in need'

Rahul, Kejriwal, Yechury on his 'Opp unity' itinerary, Nitish arrives in Delhi today

Rahul, Kejriwal, Yechury on his 'Opp unity' itinerary, Nitish arrives in Delhi today

Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs

Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs

Premium
How Covid lockdown made parents 'homeschoolers'
Teachers' Day 2022

How Covid lockdown made parents 'homeschoolers'

Dumka teen death: CM Hemant Soren says such incidents keep happening

Dumka teen death: CM Hemant Soren says such incidents keep happening

In a first in Bihar, district office goes paperless

In a first in Bihar, district office goes paperless

Canadian police says 10 dead, 15 injured in attacks
Saskatchewan stabbings

Canadian police says 10 dead, 15 injured in attacks

Amid Gorkha recruitment uncertainty, Army Chief lands in Nepal

Amid Gorkha recruitment uncertainty, Army Chief lands in Nepal

Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Venice Film Festival 2022: A look at the best styled celebs
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement