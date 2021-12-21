The year in eating: Swiggy survey reveals popular food trends of 2021

As 2021 draws to a close, many trends have emerged, particularly in the food industry. While work from home continued to be a common occurrence, many people relied on the comfort of ordering in.

From snacks, desserts to midnight cravings — in its sixth annual StatEATstics report, Swiggy delves into 2021’s most interesting ordering trends in India.

The most binged snack of the year was the humble, desi samosa with about 5 million orders on Swiggy – that’s one samosa for every New Zealander! Pav Bhaji was India’s second favourite snack with 2.1 million orders.

The order history of the night bingers, however, saw a twist. Post 10 pm, India’s night owls looking to satiate their cravings turned to cheese-garlic bread, popcorn, and French fries.

Biryani was the most popular item to be delivered across cities, with over 115 biryanis ordered per minute, or 1.91 biryanis per second. In 2020, 90 biryanis were ordered per minute. Chicken biryani was ordered 4.3 times more than its humble vegetarian counterpart.

The rose-inspired dessert was at the top! With a total of 2.1 million orders, gulab jamun was the most-ordered dessert on Swiggy. In second position was rasmalai with 1.27 million orders.

Kasa kai Mumbai? While chicken biryani topped the charts in Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Hyderabad, Mumbai ordered twice as many dal khichidis.

Speaking about dal khichidi, the search for healthy food doubled in 2021, and health-focused restaurants witnessed a 200 per cent increase in orders. Bengaluru emerged as the most health-conscious city followed by Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Mondays and Thursdays are when Indians eat healthiest. Keto orders grew by 23 per cent while there was an 83 per cent surge in vegan and plant-based food orders.

