Popular food items that are sold as ‘healthy’ products but aren’t

Some food products are popularly known as unhealthy such as bagels, aerated soda, potato chips, candy, etc. However, how many of us know that some products that are sold under the ‘healthy’ food category, is simply a different marketing technique. If you are someone who checks the ingredients column before purchasing any new product then you must be aware that there are hidden sweeteners and fats in even those which is packages as nutritious. Its just waste of money to invest in these supposedly good-for-you products.

“The demand for packaged and ready to eat food packets is on a rise especially amongst the millennial population who are away from home and are often pressed for time to cook home-made meals. These people are extremely fitness conscious and closely monitor their diets. The nutrition label on food packets can allow them to make healthier food choices. An effective way of reading the labels can be to look at the calorie count which indicates the amount of energy one can get from a single serving of the food. One should compare the serving size on the package to the amount one eats. While it is easy to consume packaged foods and consume, one should not solely rely on the constituents listed on the package”, said Dr Kajal Pandya Yeptho, Head, General Manager, Dietetics, Medanta, The Medicity while talking to indianexpress.com.

Flavored Greek yogurt

If you want to lose weight then its a known fact that consuming sugar should always be a check. Not just in your tea or coffee but also disguised labels. Flavored yogurts which come in mouthwatering flavors don’t contain real fruit in it but contains the pureed form of it in high sugar content. “Popular nutritious foods like flavoured Greek yogurt are often preferred by people for its high protein and lower complex carbohydrate content. While many make it a part of their daily diet, it is not recommended for people who are dieting or watching their blood-sugar intake. This is because it contains more fat than regular yogurt and lower levels of calcium”, says Dr Kajal. Purchasing plain yogurt is more advisable than the flavored yogurt to have a healthy approach to your body.

Puffed veggie wraps

Their packaging might have all sorts of lettuce and tomatoes but once you check the ingredients list, it will come to your notice that a long list of additives like potato starch, corn starch, refined flour, goes into the making of these quick bites.

Salad at food joints

Some fast food joints might promise to serve a bowl of greens and goodness, but it’s only when you go through their ingredients carefully you will notice that they are full of highly processed oils, added sugar, and artificial colors and mayonnaise. You’re better off making your own using olive oil, vinegar, and herbs. Not only is this healthier, but homemade costs a fraction of the price of store-bought. Opting salads at fast food joints, people feel they are going for healthier alternatives but one cannot be sure about the quality of produce. Salad dressing should also be avoided and as it contains excessive calories that defeat the purpose of eating a salad in the first place.

Cold-pressed juices

Almost every kind of juices, found at the supermarket cannot give you an equal amount of nutrition as they also juice out the beneficial fiber in the process. So it is often advisable that you eat the whole fruit rather than going for its extract in juice form. “Cold-pressed juices liquify the fruits and vegetables and have a shelf life of three to four days before microbes begin to spoil it, and it can pose some major food safety risks, especially for young children or women who are pregnant. Home-made is always the best option and it is easy to whip up home-made juices, salads and yogurt made from fresh produce”, said Dr Kajal.