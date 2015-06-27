First bubble-tea bar in Mumbai hopes to get foodies hooked on to the Taiwanese beverage

For now, Dr Bubbles has two more branches in the pipeline, Bandra and Lokhandwala, in addition to the plan seasonal special menus and a system for online orders.

A few years ago, Mumbaikars were introduced to a kind of tea that confused their palate — an iced milk tea with chewy tapioca balls floating in the beverage. Bubble tea, a Taiwanese street staple, was introduced to the city through Bubble Blog kiosks in south Mumbai malls. It failed to gain popularity and the kiosks were soon replaced. A few other similar attempts failed, too. For chai-drinkers, the unusual taste of cold milk tea was unwelcome. “I believe there was not enough research done on local tastes. Indians are a diverse audience to cater to,” says Adnan Sarkar who recently gave the city its first bubble-tea-only bar, Dr Bubbles – Chai Specialist.

Located on Hill Road, Dr Bubbles serves more than 20 varieties of bubble tea, with a whole range of chewables — aside from tapioca, there are assorted chocolate chips, fruit-flavoured poppers and aloe vera jelly bits. The term bubble refers not to these additions but the tiny bubbles in the tea that are formed due to the vigorous movement in a cocktail shaker.

The milk variant, which uses black tea as its base, is available in flavours such as chocolate, almond, hazelnut, vanilla and, for the local touch, masala chai. It is easy to see why this avatar is an acquired taste. A few sips of the masala chai bubble tea is neded before the familiar taste sinks in. The chewy tapioca, slurped through the stout straw, lends it texture and added flavour.

We try a milk-free, passion fruit variant — green tea is its base — with mango poppers. The taste is akin to that of iced tea but with a stronger tea infusion, the poppers literally bursting in the mouth. While the base teas are local, all the chewables are imported from Korea. The tapioca used in the bubble tea is different from the local sago or sabudana — it’s bigger and has a shelf-life of mere one day. “It has to be boiled for a certain duration to get the right texture,” says Sarkar.

The other fruit variants include green melon, berries, litchi and kiwi. “I tried these fruit infusions in London and loved them. I knew we couldn’t run a business on the milk variant as not everyone takes to the taste,” says Sarkar, adding that the flavours were created through a trial-and-error process.

For now, Dr Bubbles has two more branches in the pipeline, Bandra and Lokhandwala, in addition to the plan seasonal special menus and a system for online orders.

