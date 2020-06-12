Experiment with your regular poha; try this finger-licking recipe today

Adding some variation to your regular poha, here’s how. (Source: Joyce Arora/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Adding some variation to your regular poha, here’s how. (Source: Joyce Arora/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Kande pohe, a Maharashtrian dish, makes for a filling breakfast, snack or even light dinner. The great thing about pohe is that it can be made in various savoury ways, and also turned into something sweet like laddoos. So if you are looking for variety for breakfast today and are willing to experiment with your regular poha or kande pohe, here is a simple recipe from Joyce Arora, Malaika and Amrita Arora’s mother.

Take a look.

Poha with spicy coconut milk, tamarind extract and jaggery is a simple breakfast recipe, mentioned Joyce in an Instagram video. She added: “Super simple, can be dished up in a jiffy. I am amazed at this simple preparation. Don’t just take my word for it, try it out. It is delicious. In fact, the spicy coconut milk is so yummy, I could just drink it on its own.”

Here’s how to make it.

Ingredients

2 cups – Freshly grated coconut

1/2 cup – Warm water

Lemon-sized tamarind, soaked

4 tbsp – Jaggery, grated

1 tsp – Salt

1/2 tsp – Dry ginger powder, grated

2 tbsp – Ghee

1/4 tsp – Hing

1 sprig – Curry leaves

4 – Spicy red chillies, broken

Method

*In a blender, add two cups freshly grated coconut and 1/2 cup warm water.

*Let it rest for 10 minutes and then grind well. Your thick coconut milk is ready.

*Soak a large lime-sized ball of tamarind in hot water for 15 minutes. Then, extract the pulp.

*To the coconut milk, add grated jaggery, 1 tsp salt, 1/2 tsp grated dry ginger powder and mix well.

*Now, slowly add the tamarind extract according to your personal taste. The milk should now be well-balanced in sweet, salty, sour flavours.

*In a tadka pan, heat ghee and add hing, 1 sprig curry leaves and red chillies. Add the seasoning to the coconut milk.

*Mix well; cover for 15 minutes to let the flavours combine.

*At the time of serving, wash and drain pohe. Add to individual bowls and pour the coconut milk on top.

Tip: The pohe soak up the spicy milk so you can add according to your liking. Mix well and enjoy!

Would you like to try?

