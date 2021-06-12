scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 12, 2021
Most read

Poached eggs not so messy anymore; try this microwave hack

Chef Anahita Dhondy shared this easy hack that took her some time to master!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 12, 2021 9:40:00 pm
Poach a better egg: Hate those floaty streamers you get every time you try to poach an egg? Try this microwave hack! (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Poached eggs are undeniably a breakfast favourite, however they do have a reputation for being extremely messy and tricky to cook. Not only for breakfasts, poached eggs go great with your salads, toasts and even noodles, who doesn’t love a good runny yolk.

While most recipes will recommend precise boiling temperatures, a dash of vinegar etc. to get the perfect poached egg, this quick hack by chef Anahita Dhondy will give you the best-poached eggs in your microwave in less than a minute! Time to poach eggs like a pro.

She shared the recipe on her Instagram. Take a look!

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Ever heard of eggs made from plants? Here’s everything you need to know

Ingredients 

1 – Egg

1 cup – Hot water

Method

 *Crack your egg and add to your cup of water, finally place the cup in the microwave for exactly 40 seconds.

*Once prepared, strain the egg and place it on top of your favourite toast and enjoy.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Brood X cicadas emerge after 17 years, New Jersey cicada emergence, rare cicada emergence New Jersey, once in 17 years, indianexpress.com
Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: A once in 17 years event

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 12: Latest News

Advertisement