Poached eggs not so messy anymore; try this microwave hack

June 12, 2021 9:40:00 pm
Poached eggs are undeniably a breakfast favourite, however they do have a reputation for being extremely messy and tricky to cook. Not only for breakfasts, poached eggs go great with your salads, toasts and even noodles, who doesn’t love a good runny yolk.
While most recipes will recommend precise boiling temperatures, a dash of vinegar etc. to get the perfect poached egg, this quick hack by chef Anahita Dhondy will give you the best-poached eggs in your microwave in less than a minute! Time to poach eggs like a pro.
She shared the recipe on her Instagram. Take a look!
Ingredients
1 – Egg
1 cup – Hot water
Method
*Crack your egg and add to your cup of water, finally place the cup in the microwave for exactly 40 seconds.
*Once prepared, strain the egg and place it on top of your favourite toast and enjoy.
