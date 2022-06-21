PM Narendra Modi relishes Mysore pak, masala dosa at Royal Palace in Mysuru; know more about the dishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Karanataka, led the Yoga Day celebrations in Mysuru today. After the event, he enjoyed a hearty South Indian breakfast with the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru at the royal palace.

Rajmata Pramoda Devi Wadiyar revealed that she had written a letter to PM Modi, inviting him for breakfast, PTI reported. “I had invited to come to our house — it may be a palace for others — for breakfast, when he comes to Mysuru for Yoga Day. I had written a letter to him and he has accepted it, and we are happy,” she said.

Ahead of the breakfast, she had shared that the menu will consist of South Indian delicacies along with the PM’s preferences, if any. He is believed to have relished two special food items on the menu — Mysore Pak and Mysuru masala dosa.

Mysore pak

“Mysore Pak, which has origins in Mysuru, is certainly part of the menu,” Wadiyar had said. Prepared using ghee, gram flour and sugar, this rich sweet is believed to have been first prepared by Kakasura Madappa when when Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV was the king of the erstwhile Mysore. Subsequently, he named it ‘Royal Sweet Mysore Pak’.

Mysore pak is a famous regional delicacy (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Mysore pak is a famous regional delicacy (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Here’s a special recipe for you by chef Sanjeev Kapoor to enjoy this sweet at home.

Ingredients

*Gram flour – ¾ cups

*Pure ghee – 2½ cups

*Sugar – 4 cups

Method

*Break lumps and sieve gram flour twice. Preheat the pure ghee and keep it hot. Grease a tray.

*Cook sugar with half a litre of water on medium heat, stirring continuously till it dissolves. Increase heat and bring syrup to a boil.

*Cook without stirring for about five minutes or till it reaches single thread consistency.

*Add half a cup of hot pure ghee to the syrup and stir, add gram flour gradually stirring all the while to prevent any lump formation.

*Keep on stirring continuously till the mixture starts bubbling. Add the hot ghee, half a cup at a time. Every time you add the ghee it should sizzle and froth up.

*Continue this process till all the ghee is used up and you get a sweet and a roasted gram flour aroma. Pour this on the greased tray.

*Cool a little and cut into desired shapes.

Mysuru masala dosa

Next on PM’s royal breakfast menu was Mysuru masala dosa, which is a variation of the popular South Indian dosa. “It is made with chutney on the inner surface. A spicy red chutney is applied to the inner face of the dosa while it is getting cooked and then it is folded over. You can add grated vegetables or coconut to it. Regular masala dosa doesn’t have the red chutney,” according to Kurush Dalal, culinary anthropologist, archaeologist, and historian.

Mysuru masala dosa was part of PM’s breakfast menu (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Mysuru masala dosa was part of PM’s breakfast menu (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Here’s how you can make Mysore masala dosa at home, as shared by chef Sanjeev.

Ingredients

*Dosa batter – 3 cups

*Potato bhaji – 1 1/2 cups

*Oil to shallow fry

*Red chutney

*Dried red chillies – 5-6

*Garlic roughly chopped – 7-8 cloves

*Ginger (roughly chopped) – 1 inch piece

*Roasted chana dal (dalia) – 1/2 cup

*Salt to taste

*Lemon juice – 1 tbsp

Method

*To make the chutney, place the red chillies in a mixer. Add garlic, ginger, roasted chana dal and salt. Add little water and lemon juice and grind till smooth. Transfer into a bowl.

*Heat a dosa tawa. Drizzle some oil and sprinkle a little water and wipe it with a piece of cloth. Pour a ladleful of batter onto the tawa and spread to cover the entire surface. Ensure the dosa is not too thin.

*Drizzle some oil all around and let it cook till the underside is done. Spread chutney all over. Place some batata bhaji in the centre and fold the dosa into a half-moon shape.

