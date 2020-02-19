PM Modi relishes ‘litti-chokha’ at Delhi’s Hunar Haat; this is how you can make it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen having a hearty meal at the ‘Hunar Haat’ in Delhi’s Rajpath Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen having a hearty meal at the ‘Hunar Haat’ in Delhi’s Rajpath Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen enjoying a hearty meal at the ‘Hunar Haat’ in Delhi’s Rajpath Wednesday. While interacting with the artisans and relishing delicious-looking litti chokha and a hot kulhad chai, he spent around 50 minutes at the exhibition. He later posted pictures on Twitter of his outing. “Colours and diversity of India on display at Hunar Haat. It showcases the best of products including handicrafts, carpets, textiles and of course, delicious food! The participation of people from all across India makes #HunarHaat a vibrant place”, he wrote in the post.

Litti-chokha is a popular dish of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. In the past, we have seen Aamir Khan enjoying it while promoting his movie in Bihar in 2017. He had told the media that he enjoys the special taste of litti-chokha. “It is known for its unique taste. I love to eat litti-chokha.”, he had said.

Wondering how to make the delicacy? Dont worry we have got you covered. Here’s a detailed recipe of litti chokha.

Litti Chokha

By Nisha Madhulika

Ingredients:

3 cups – Wheat flour

3 tbsp – Ghee

1 cup – Sattu

1/2 cup – Coriander, finely chopped

2 tbsp – Mustard oil

2 – Lemons

5 to 6 – Green chillies, finely chopped

2 inches – Ginger, grated

2 tsp – Salt

1/2 tsp – Carom seeds

1/4 tsp – Baking soda

1 tbsp – Pickle masala

4 – Tomatoes

1 – Eggplant

4 – Boiled potatoes

Method:

* For the dough, take wheat flour in a mixing bowl, add ghee, salt, carom seeds, and baking soda. Add water in small portions and knead the mixture. Cover and keep it aside.

* For the chokha, take eggplant and tomatoes and grease it with oil. Then put it on a net and roast it over the flame. Flip at intervals and roast till the skin turns black.

* Once roasted, take out the eggplant and tomato in a plate, allow it to cool, and then peel off the skin.

* For the stuffing, take sattu in a bowl. Add salt, grated ginger, pickle masala, green coriander, finely chopped green chilies, mustard oil and juice from one lemon to it. Mix all the ingredients well. If it seems dry, add some water and mix again.

* Add boiled potatoes to the peeled tomatoes and eggplant. Mash well. Add salt, finely chopped green chilies, ginger grated, finely chopped green coriander, juice from one lemon and some mustard oil. Mix well. Chokha is ready.

* Meanwhile, grease hands with ghee, and knead the dough. Break the dough into small lumps and form little balls.

* Press it with your thumb in the middle to give it the shape of a bowl. Put the stuffing in it, lift the sides, and secure it by pressing and pinching the corners of the dough.

* You can roast it in three ways, that is in a heavy bottomed wok, appam maker or a net stand over the flame.

* Once the littis are ready, dip them in ghee or break and pour ghee over them. Take a bowl full of chokha and relish it anytime.

