Gulmarg, Yeoor, Konark: The Indian cheeses featured in PM Modi’s diplomatic gift to Swiss President

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Three award-winning Indian cheeses, Gulmarg, Konark and Yeoor, from Mumbai-based artisanal cheese producer Eleftheria Cheese made their way into a high-profile diplomatic exchange this week as Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted them to Swiss President Guy Parmelin during their meeting in New Delhi on Monday, October 5. The cheeses took centre stage alongside bilateral talks and agreements between India and Switzerland covering transportation technologies, mobility systems and infrastructure.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Mausam Narang, Founder of Eleftheria Cheese, shared the details about the three cheeses with Indian Express.
Gulmarg: A Brie-style cheese aged for 2-3 weeks, with a stunning snowy, velvety rind, an indulgent, buttery texture & a balanced, earthy, mushroomy flavour profile. Winner of Super Gold at the 4th Mundial do Queijo do Brasil 2026, the cheese is celebrated for its rich, buttery character and exceptional craftsmanship.
The best way to enjoy it is to pair it with hot honey, candied pistachios, fig or berry jam and a glass of sparkling white wine. You can also bake it until irresistibly gooey, layer it into your favourite sourdough sandwiches, or enjoy it as the star of any cheese platter.
Konark: A ‘Tomme’ Style Cheese, its distinctive shape pays homage to the wheel of the iconic Konark Sun Temple chariot. Aged for two months, Konark develops a gorgeous natural, rustic rind that encases a smooth, pale ivory interior with a supple yet slightly firm texture and a beautifully satisfying mouthfeel. It boasts earthy, nutty, and herbaceous notes, beautifully complemented by a refreshing tangy finish.
Winner of World Cheese Awards – (Silver) 2025 – Bern, Switzerland & (Gold) 2023 – Norway, this cheese is a fantastic Melter and pairs wonderfully with fruit preserves, charcuterie, and crusty bread. Its excellent melting qualities also make it perfect for fondue, gratins, and grilled cheese sandwiches too.
Yeoor: A mountain-style cheese inspired by the Swiss Gruyère tradition and aged for 8-9 months. Winner of a Silver medal at the World Cheese Awards 2025 in Bern, Switzerland, Yeoor develops a smooth, supple texture with layers of nutty, sweet, and herbaceous flavours, finishing with a delicate savoury depth.
Named after the Yeoor Hills that border Sanjay Gandhi National Park, just a short distance from the creamery, this cheesehonours the place, the craftsmanship, and the patience of slow ageing.
Its exceptional melting qualities make it perfect for fondue, grilled cheese sandwiches, baked dishes, or simply enjoyed on a cheese board.