Gulmarg, Yeoor, Konark: The Indian cheeses featured in PM Modi’s diplomatic gift to Swiss President

From Brie-style Gulmarg to Gruyère-inspired Yeoor, meet the three award-winning Indian cheeses gifted by PM Modi to Swiss President Guy Parmelin. (Image Source: Eleftheria Cheese)

Three award-winning Indian cheeses, Gulmarg, Konark and Yeoor, from Mumbai-based artisanal cheese producer Eleftheria Cheese made their way into a high-profile diplomatic exchange this week as Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted them to Swiss President Guy Parmelin during their meeting in New Delhi on Monday, October 5. The cheeses took centre stage alongside bilateral talks and agreements between India and Switzerland covering transportation technologies, mobility systems and infrastructure.

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What are Gulmarg, Konark and Yeoor?

Mausam Narang, Founder of Eleftheria Cheese, shared the details about the three cheeses with Indian Express.