Ever tried chilled plum shikanji? Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares simple recipe

A glass of chilled shikanji after a day’s work is all you need to cool down and feel relaxed. But how about adding a little mix of flavours to your much-loved shikanji?

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared a recipe for plum shikanji on Instagram recently. Wondering how that would taste? “The sweetness of plum, a dash of lemon, and a hint of spices mixed with soda,” is what comprises this drink, the chef wrote alongside the recipe video.

Check it out:

Ingredients

½ tsp – Black salt

1 tsp – Dried mint leaves

½ tsp – Red chilli powder

½ tsp – Dried mango powder

¼ tsp – Chaat masala

1 tsp – Roasted cumin powder

½ tsp – Dry ginger powder

5 – Fresh plums

½ cup – Sugar

1 tbsp – Lemon juice

1/2 cup – Water

1 – Lemon

Ice cubes

Method

*In a mortar, add black salt, dried mint leaves, red chilli powder, dried mango powder, chaat masala, roasted cumin powder and dry ginger powder and grind into a fine powder using a pestle. Keep it aside.

*Cut the plums into small pieces.

*Heat a pan and add the plum. Now add sugar and lemon juice. Mix the ingredients well. Bring it to boil. Now add water and cook for about eight to 10 mins.

*Meanwhile, slice a lemon into thin, round shapes. Take another fresh plum and cut it into thin slices. You can use the plum for garnishing.

*Once the plum is cooked, pour it into a bowl and allow it to cool.

*In a glass, add around ¼ tsp of the spice mix made earlier. Add a few spoons of the plum mix. Mix well.

*Add some ice cubes and two lemon slices. Add some more ice and top it with mint leaves.

*Add drinking soda in the glass and some sliced plums for garnishing. Your plum shikanji is ready.

