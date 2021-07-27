Ever tried chilled plum shikanji? Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares simple recipe

July 27, 2021 1:20:50 pm
A glass of chilled shikanji after a day’s work is all you need to cool down and feel relaxed. But how about adding a little mix of flavours to your much-loved shikanji?
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared a recipe for plum shikanji on Instagram recently. Wondering how that would taste? “The sweetness of plum, a dash of lemon, and a hint of spices mixed with soda,” is what comprises this drink, the chef wrote alongside the recipe video.
Check it out:
Ingredients
½ tsp – Black salt
1 tsp – Dried mint leaves
½ tsp – Red chilli powder
½ tsp – Dried mango powder
¼ tsp – Chaat masala
1 tsp – Roasted cumin powder
½ tsp – Dry ginger powder
5 – Fresh plums
½ cup – Sugar
1 tbsp – Lemon juice
1/2 cup – Water
1 – Lemon
Ice cubes
Method
*In a mortar, add black salt, dried mint leaves, red chilli powder, dried mango powder, chaat masala, roasted cumin powder and dry ginger powder and grind into a fine powder using a pestle. Keep it aside.
*Cut the plums into small pieces.
*Heat a pan and add the plum. Now add sugar and lemon juice. Mix the ingredients well. Bring it to boil. Now add water and cook for about eight to 10 mins.
*Meanwhile, slice a lemon into thin, round shapes. Take another fresh plum and cut it into thin slices. You can use the plum for garnishing.
*Once the plum is cooked, pour it into a bowl and allow it to cool.
*In a glass, add around ¼ tsp of the spice mix made earlier. Add a few spoons of the plum mix. Mix well.
*Add some ice cubes and two lemon slices. Add some more ice and top it with mint leaves.
*Add drinking soda in the glass and some sliced plums for garnishing. Your plum shikanji is ready.
