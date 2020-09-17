Have you ever tried plastic chutney? (recipe inside)

Make this easy recipe today! (Source: Unsplash)

The variety of chutneys found in India is probably as vast and unique as the cuisine itself. While you may have tasted coconut, onion and even tomato chutney, have you ever tried plastic chutney? A favourite with many Bengalis, the main ingredient in this chutney is raw, green papaya which is sweetened with sugar and lime juice. The chutney is known to be a substitute for pineapple or raw mango when they are not available. Curious about the same?

Just like raw mango chutney, this chutney derives its name from the plastic-like texture that it tends to attain when the ingredients are combined together.

The sweet chutney can be easily made at home.

Here’s a simple recipe:

Ingredients

1½ cup – Raw papaya cut into small chips or grated

1½ cup – Water

¼ tsp – Salt

7 tbsp – Sugar

2 tsp – Lime juice

Raisins

Method

*Peel raw papaya and cut into half.

*Remove all the seeds and the hard skin from the center.

*Now with a sharp knife, cut into thin pieces or grate it. Soak the papaya in water for 15 minutes.

*In a kadhai, add water. When it starts boiling, add the papaya and stir. Cook for five minutes. Add some salt and sugar and combine well.

*Cover the kadhai for 10 minutes or until the papaya softens.

*Add raisins and again cover it and cook on low flame.

*Once done, add lime juice and cook for another 3 minutes.

*The papaya should look translucent. Then it becomes ready to serve once it is cooled.

It can be had with paratha or even after a meal.

Have you tried it yet?

