From Classic Margherita to Pepperoni: Three ‘must-try’ pizza and wine pairings to chase away your Monday Blues

At the end of a long, tiring day, we absolutely love to unwind with some pizza, wine, and a binge-watching session. But, doing so makes all the more sense on a Monday — to chase away all the blues — isn’t it? So, if you too are sold on this idea, you are where you ought to be! That is because today we are here to tell you how you can pair 3 popular pizzas with wines, which will not only make the Italian dish taste better but will also satisfy your tastebuds.

Sonal Holland, a wine connoisseur, shared three pizzas and the wines that go best with them in one of her Instagram videos. So let’s check out what she has to say.

Classic Margherita

All you cheese lovers out there, pair this popular pizza with a dry Italian rosé. The juicy fruit and freshness of the rose cut through the creaminess of the cheese preparing you for the next bite.

Pepperoni Pizza

This savoury spicy meat with a hit of spiciness demands to be teamed with red wines. Chianti Classico or Bathera D’Asti with its cherry fruit, savoury spicy flavours and tangy acidity works brilliantly with meat-based pizzas.

White veg pizza

White pizza with veggie toppings like mushrooms, rocket leaves and cheese etc will require fresh, herbaceous but earthy flavours. A crisp white Pinot Grigio or a Gavi could work superb with a veggie white pizza.

So, if tonight is pizza night at your place make sure to try one (or well, all) of these pairings and enjoy the experience to its fullest. But hey, do not forget to share which pairing you liked the most.

