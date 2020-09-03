Make pizza-style toast for breakfast today

Make this easy recipe to satiate your taste buds when craving strikes. (Source: Nutritional Edge/Shivika Gandhi/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Pizzas are always welcome. Isn’t it? But with the current pandemic leaving us unsure about ordering in our favourite food, the only option available is to make it at home. And since we woke up craving for pizza today, we thought of sharing a simple pizza recipe with you. But hold on; much like most of the recipes we share, this one has a twist too!

Without further ado, presenting the recipe for Tomato Basil Toast shared by nutrition consultant Shivika Gandhi on her Instagram page, Nutritional Edge.

Ingredients

1 – Multigrain bread

1 tbsp – Pizza pasta sauce

1 slice – Mozzarella cheese

1 – Tomato or 5-6 cherry tomatoes (sliced)

4-5 – Basil leaves

Oregano/Italian seasoning

Method

*Spread pasta pizza sauce on the bread.

*Keep cheese slice on it.

*Top your bread with sliced tomatoes and basil.

*Grill the toast for 2-3 minutes.

*Once grilled, sprinkle some Italian herb seasoning or oregano on the toast.

