Have you ever tried pizza cone? Food trend goes viral

People do not just love pizza, looks like they love experimenting with it too — the latest food trends on social media are proof.

Only a while ago, food enthusiasts were seen making pizzas using watermelon as the base instead of bread. And now, another trend is doing the rounds — pizza in a cone. Instead of the usual pizza slice, this one comes in the shape of a conical structure made with pizza dough and filled with sauce and cheese.

“Every couple of years someone tries to make the pizza cone a thing. I don’t think they’re ever going to really pull off making the pizza cone a thing,” wrote a social media user who shared the video. Watch:

every couple of years someone tries to make the pizza cone a thing. i don’t think they’re ever going to really pull off making the pizza cone a thing pic.twitter.com/i2j3jQk1vR — lauren (@ActNormalOrElse) August 30, 2021

While the video has now gone viral, turns out that pizza cone is not exactly a new trend. Pizza company Giordiano’s mentions on its website that pizza cone came into vogue after it was popularised by Kono Pizza. It promises a clean eating experience without the cheese or sauce falling on your clothes.

While making the pizza cone, a particular layering process is followed. It is first filled with cheese to plug any possible holes in the pizza crust, followed by sauce.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the viral video:

you can’t properly bake the cheese down inside hte cone it’ll just melt into the sauce and be a goopy mess. It’s flat for a thermodynamic reason — Thirty Thieves and the Thunder Chief (@okSettleDown) August 30, 2021

Never heard of this but there’s an obvious solution to the ratios?? Like make a stuffed crust/cheese bread dough. Twist around a cone shape (add salt obvi). Par bake to force form to take. Remove the cone shape. Coat the inside with tomato paste instead of sauce. Add ingredients — 30-40 wild genders🏳️‍⚧️ (@AlexisTheBee90) August 31, 2021

It doesn’t make much sense except as a novelty. Since it’s a cone each bite has a much different crust to cheese to sauce ratio, the cone will ooze sauce and cheese everywhere since it’s not a solid and you’ll end up loosing half of it if you don’t eat it fast enough, and — Chad 🌹🚩✊ (@BirdUnban) August 30, 2021

Why would someone do that when pizza already comes as a cone? pic.twitter.com/L2gX1QnnnH — Tif (@UnionAutomata) August 30, 2021

Would you like to try pizza cone?

