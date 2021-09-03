scorecardresearch
Friday, September 03, 2021
Have you ever tried pizza cone? Food trend goes viral

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 3, 2021 1:20:21 pm
pizza coneThe conical structure is made with pizza dough and then stuffed with cheese and sauce. (Source: ActNormalOrElse/Twitter)

People do not just love pizza, looks like they love experimenting with it too — the latest food trends on social media are proof.

Only a while ago, food enthusiasts were seen making pizzas using watermelon as the base instead of bread. And now, another trend is doing the rounds — pizza in a cone. Instead of the usual pizza slice, this one comes in the shape of a conical structure made with pizza dough and filled with sauce and cheese.

“Every couple of years someone tries to make the pizza cone a thing. I don’t think they’re ever going to really pull off making the pizza cone a thing,” wrote a social media user who shared the video. Watch:

While the video has now gone viral, turns out that pizza cone is not exactly a new trend. Pizza company Giordiano’s mentions on its website that pizza cone came into vogue after it was popularised by Kono Pizza. It promises a clean eating experience without the cheese or sauce falling on your clothes.

While making the pizza cone, a particular layering process is followed. It is first filled with cheese to plug any possible holes in the pizza crust, followed by sauce.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the viral video:

Would you like to try pizza cone?

