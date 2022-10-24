Soak in the festive spirit with a cuppa and this pinwheel samosa (recipe inside)

The festive season is a genuine excuse to indulge in your favourite (fried) foods. And if samosa is what features on that list for you, we have a special recipe that you can enjoy with your friends and family who will come over today. So, create some magic in your kitchen today with the special samosa recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar. You can thank us later!

To make this delicious snack — the pinwheel samosa — you need:

Ingredients

For masala

* 1 tbsp coriander seeds

*½ tbsp cumin seed

*1 tbsp fennel seeds

*1 tbsp black peppercorns

*1 flack cardamom seed

Also Read | | This Agra shop is selling gold-plated ghevar at Rs 25,000 per kg!

For filling

*1 tbsp oil

*¼ tsp cumin seed

*1 inch ginger, chopped

*2 fresh green chillies, chopped

*4 medium size potatoes, boiled, and slightly mashed

*Salt to taste

*1 ½ tbsp prepared masala

* ¼ tsp sugar

*¼ tsp dry mango powder (amchoor)

*1 tbsp coriander leaves, chopped

For the dough

* 1 ½ cup refined flour

*¼ tsp carom seeds

*Salt to taste

*2 tsp ghee

*Water, as required

*Oil to deep-fry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Brar (@ranveer.brar)

For Garnish

*Tomato ketchup

*Green chutney

*Coriander sprig

*Lemon wedge

Recipe

For masala

* In a pan, add coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, black peppercorns, and black cardamom seeds, and dry roast on medium flame.

*Transfer it to a bowl, and add salt (to taste) once it cools completely.

*Transfer it into a grinder jar and grind coarsely.

*Keep it aside for further use.

For filling

* Heat oil in a pan, add cumin seeds, and let it splutter well.

*Add ginger, and green chilli and sauté it well.

*Add mashed boiled potatoes and mix them well.

*Add salt to taste, prepare masala, and mix everything well.

Advertisement

*Add sugar, and dry mango powder and mix it well.

*Add coriander leaves and mix them well. Transfer it into a bowl and keep it aside for further use.

For dough

Advertisement

*In a paraat, add refined flour, carom seeds, salt to taste, ghee, and water, and knead a semi-soft dough.

*Cover it with a damp cloth, and rest for 10 minutes.

For frying

* Dust the dough with refined flour and roll it with a rolling pin into a rectangular shape.

*Now spread prepared potato filling evenly, apply little water, and slightly press.

*Roll tight to make sure the stuffing is intact. Use a little water to seal the end of the sheet firmly.

Advertisement

*Keep in a refrigerator for 10 minutes so that it holds its shape.

*Once it holds the shape. Cut the roll to a half-inch slice and flatten slightly.

Advertisement

*Heat oil in a kadhai, and deep fry the pinwheels until both sides are golden brown.

*Keep the flame low to medium and stir occasionally.

*Remove on an absorbent paper

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!