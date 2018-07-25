Summer recipes – Pineapple on your plate

Besides being a delightfully tasty fruit, pineapple is also very nutritious. (Source: File Photo) Besides being a delightfully tasty fruit, pineapple is also very nutritious. (Source: File Photo)

Pineapple is one of those rare tropical fruits which is available through the year. It also packs a tremendous nutritional punch, with Vitamin A, C, E, and K, potassium, calcium, electrolytes and phyto-nutrients like carotene.

The fruit is also a rich source of anti-oxidants and helps prevent cell damage and protects us from diseases like atherosclerosis, heart diseases, arthritis and various cancers. Besides, the fruit prevents colds, improves eyesight, promotes healthy gums, builds strong bones, prevents muscular degeneration, aids digestion and boosts the immune system.

Most importantly, it’s absolutely delicious. Here are some really simple recipes using this ingredient.

Pineapple pulissery: A classic curry from Kerela

Ingredients

1- Pineapple

3 to 4- Green chilli

1 tsp- Turmeric powder

To taste salt

3 cups- Curd

1/2 tsp- Fenugreek Powder

To be Ground to a fine paste

1-1/2 cups- Grated coconut

2- Shallots

3 to 4- Garlic(Optional)

1 tsp- Cumin seeds

For Tempering

1 tbsp- Oil

3/4 tsp- Mustard seeds

A few curry leaves

1 to 2- Dried red chillies

3- Sliced shallots

Method

* Grind the coconut, cumin seeds, garlic and shallots together to a smooth fine paste. Keep aside.

* Beat the curd and keep aside.

* Cut the pineapple into chunks.

* Put in a pressure cooker along with slit green chillies, turmeric powder, salt and water to cover the pineapple and cook till done (3-4 whistles). The pineapple should be firm.

* Add the ground coconut paste and bring to a boil. Lower the heat.

* Add the beaten curd and mix well. Add salt if needed.

* When it is about to boil, switch off heat and add the fenugreek powder.

* Heat oil in a pan. Add mustard seeds. When they start to splutter, add the curry leaves, chilli and shallots. When the shallots turn light brown, switch off heat. If you feel that the curry needs more colour, you could add a bit more turmeric powder.

* Pour this over the curry.

* Serve with rice. The taste would be better if prepared a few hours before serving.

Pineapple chips by Raihanans Cuisines

Ingredients

1- Pineapple

Method

* Set your oven at the lowest temperature. Deskin the pineapple and slice it as thin as you can.

* Lay it on a baking rack. Make sure you put the rack on a baking sheet lined with parchment. Stick it in the oven for close to three hours or until when touched it feels dry and crispy!

See the video here





Pineapple rice by VahChef

Ingredients

10g – Cashew nuts

10g – Almonds

1 Medium – Onion (chopped)

2 tbsp – Bell peppers

1 tbsp – Green chilies (finely chopped)

Salt To taste

1 Cup – Pineapple (diced)

1 tbsp – Mustard paste

1/2 Cup – Fresh coconut (grated)

2 tsp – Mint leaves

2 tsp – Coriander leaves

2 Cups – Rice (boiled)

Method

* In a pan, add cashew nuts, almonds, chopped onions, bell peppers, green chilies and cook until the onions are transparent.

* Add salt and pineapple dices and cook for few seconds

* Add mustard paste, grated coconut and mix well.

* Finally add mint leaves, coriander, rice and mix well.

* Serve hot.

See the video here.



Pineapple salsa by Food Jazz

Ingredient

2 Cups – Pineapple (diced)

2 – Tomatoes (chopped)

1/2 Cup – Onion

2 tbsp – Cilantro (chopped)

1- Jalapeno pepper (finely chopped)

1- Lemon

Method

* Place the pineapple in a bowl along with the chopped toamtoes and onions.

* Add jalapeno pepper and cilantro to it, with good pinches of salt. Squeeze the lime over it and give the salsa a toss.

* Refrigerate for an hour before serving.

Watch the video here

Fat Burning pineapple smoothie by Orange Health

Ingredients

1 Cup – Pineapple (diced)

1- Ginger

Water

Method

* Add the diced pineapple to a blender, along with ginger and water.

* Blend it properly and the smoothie is ready.

Watch the video here.

Tell us which one turned out best in the comments section below.

