Can pineapple aid digestion? Find out here

Not just pineapple, its peel is also loaded with benefits. (Source: pixabay)

Besides being a really tasty tropical fruit, pineapple has many benefits too. Most importantly, it aids digestion.

In an Instagram video, celebrity nutritionist Kinita Kadakia Patel shared how an enzyme found in this fruit can help in digestion. The enzyme is bromelain which also helps with a lot of digestive issues, she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinita Kadakia Patel (@kskadakia)

This enzyme breaks down protein molecules into amino acids and small peptides, which can be absorbed easily across the small intestine, according to Healthline.

Pineapple can also help boost immunity. It is rich in vitamin C, which works as a “great antioxidant and anti-inflammatory”, she added. Pineapple also contains vitamin A, vitamin K, phosphorus, zinc and calcium.

Not just the fruit, the tough peel of the fruit is also loaded with benefits. Besides containing bromelain and vitamin C, the peel is known to be teeth and bone strengthener since it is rich in manganese. Here’s how you can consume pineapple peel.

Also Read | Improve gut health with these nine Ayurveda food rules

How to eat pineapple

Kinita suggested adding only a little bit of pineapple pieces — about 50 gm — to your salad. Else, one can add it to hung curd. This is the “best way to eat pineapple”, according to the nutritionist.