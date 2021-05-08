Pilates: Foods to eat before and after your workout

Exercise plays an integral role in keeping one healthy and fit. One exercise method that’s gaining popularity, thanks to various celebrities who swear by it, is Pilates. “The lasting health benefits include better suppleness and muscle strength especially the core muscles, improved back and limbs muscle control, etc. Pilates is, in fact, is fitness for the whole body and anyone can do it,” said Sheetal Shah, founder, Core Pilates Studio.

However, she pointed out that a workout becomes even better with the right food eaten. So, it would be useful to know some food tips that you can follow before and after your Pilates workout.

BEFORE WORKOUT

● For morning workouts, it is vital to fill your stomach healthily but not heavily. Fruits like banana, a few nuts or a trail mix, berries. Anything to add healthy power to your workout and avoid nausea. Going overboard with fruits can result in gas.

● For afternoon sessions, full breakfasts are fuel. But limit the meals to avoid digestion issues.

● Anything that increases blood sugar levels is a big no-no.

● A word of warning: avoid carbs as Pilates does not require carbohydrates energy.

● Before the session, include foods like fish and veggies, lettuce wrap with protein, eggs and avocado, yoghurt with berries, etc.

Hummus can also be a great addition to your post-workout diet.(Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Hummus can also be a great addition to your post-workout diet.(Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

AFTER WORKOUT

● Once your session is done, wait for 30 minutes before consuming food. Your body’s lost stored glucose might make you want to eat rubbish.

● Meals that are full of low GI carbs, healthy fats and proteins are a must to help you in your overall healthy body work. Calories seem a good option but take note of consumption.

● Most experts would suggest nutrient-filled protein shake or smoothie as the best post workout food. It ticks the required healthy things required to boost your post-workout body.

● Food options includes porridge, lean meat and salad sandwich, hummus, beans and green salads, soup with grainy bread piece, low-fat or Greek yoghurt, egg white omelette, etc.

MINI SNACK BEFORE PILATES SESSION

* You should go for a mini snack but only 30-45 minutes before the session.

* You can opt for myriad healthy options like raw nuts, banana and almond butter, hardboiled egg to healthier protein bar and cheese.

*Choosing organic food would be a big boost to the overall good work.

BEVERAGE TALKS

1. Healthy fluid intakes hydrate your body before, during and after session. Drinking water also removes toxins and restocks the lost body fluid.

2. Packaged juices or sports drinks are harmful. Freshly made juices with fibre would be best.