Here’s why drinking pickle juice is good for you

For many people, a meal without a dash of pickle is incomplete; but do you know about the benefits of pickle juice? The fermented solution of salt and some minerals is a rehydrating fluid and also an antioxidant. Here is nutritionist Nmami Agarwal sharing more about pickle juice and why you should have it regularly, provided your doctor has advised you otherwise.

Agarwal mentioned that pickle juice is an “incredible source of electrolytes, antioxidants, and nutrients”.

Helps soothe muscle cramps

According to her, it is popular with athletes as a pre and post-workout drink as it replenishes the body’s lost fluids. The calcium chloride and vinegar content of pickle juice helps restore the electrolyte balance of the body by making sodium and potassium readily available for the body to be absorbed. The juice is also good for getting rid of muscle cramps as it hydrates the body.

However, one should avoid drinking it on an empty stomach as it is acidic in nature.

Good for gut health

Fermented foods are great for gut health as they improve the good bacteria and flora in the gut.

Vitamins and antioxidants

She adds that pickle juice is also a good source of essential vitamins A and E as it contains a trace amount of antioxidants, which helps protect the body and its cells from harmful molecules.

Contra indications

However, remember that too much of anything is bad for one’s health. If you are on a low sodium diet, it is best to avoid it as it can cause uric acid build-up.

Bloating and water retention are other side-effects that can happen with excessive consumption.

