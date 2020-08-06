Make delicious creamy phirni with just three simple ingredients

Craving a creamy and milky dessert? How about making phirni at home? All you need to make this delicious dish are three basic and easily available ingredients — milk, rice and sugar, although you would need some time and patience to cook it.
Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur recently shared a simple phirni recipe on Instagram. Try this:
View this post on Instagram
Here is a 3 ingredient Indian dessert called #Firni or #Phirni that is a close cousin of #Kheer. It is quick and easy to make and canbe served hot or cold. I have prepared it as Plain Firni, Mango Firni & Chocolate Firni. #KKitchen #KunalKapurRecipes #ChefKunal #kunalkapoor #kunalkapur #chef #eidmubarak #eid #eid2020 #eidrecipes #eidalahda
Ingredients
4 tbsp – Basmati rice, soaked
8 tbsp – Sugar
1 and 1 cup – Milk (full fat)
Assorted nuts, a handful (optional)
¾ tsp – Cardamom powder (optional)
1 tbsp – Desi ghee (optional)
Read| Suvir’s Slice of Life: Seviyan ki kheer will add sweetness to your celebrations
Method
* Put rice in a grinder. Add one cup of milk to it and grind.
* Empty the rice and milk mixture in a bowl.
* Take one litre of milk in a pan. Bring it to boil.
* Meanwhile, chop the assorted nuts (optional).
* Add the rice-milk mixture to the pan of milk. Keep stirring the milk as you do.
* Stir the milk continuously as you cook it for 15-20 minutes till the phirni becomes slightly thick.
* Now add the sugar, followed by cardamom powder. Mix well.
* Add ghee and assorted nuts, and mix.
* Transfer the phirni to a plate or a shallow bowl and let it cool.
When are you cooking this?
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.