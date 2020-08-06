Make delicious creamy phirni with just three simple ingredients

Make phirni with simple ingredients. (Source: getty images) Make phirni with simple ingredients. (Source: getty images)

Craving a creamy and milky dessert? How about making phirni at home? All you need to make this delicious dish are three basic and easily available ingredients — milk, rice and sugar, although you would need some time and patience to cook it.

Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur recently shared a simple phirni recipe on Instagram. Try this:

Ingredients

4 tbsp – Basmati rice, soaked

8 tbsp – Sugar

1 and 1 cup – Milk (full fat)

Assorted nuts, a handful (optional)

¾ tsp – Cardamom powder (optional)

1 tbsp – Desi ghee (optional)

Read| Suvir’s Slice of Life: Seviyan ki kheer will add sweetness to your celebrations

Method

* Put rice in a grinder. Add one cup of milk to it and grind.

* Empty the rice and milk mixture in a bowl.

* Take one litre of milk in a pan. Bring it to boil.

* Meanwhile, chop the assorted nuts (optional).

* Add the rice-milk mixture to the pan of milk. Keep stirring the milk as you do.

* Stir the milk continuously as you cook it for 15-20 minutes till the phirni becomes slightly thick.

* Now add the sugar, followed by cardamom powder. Mix well.

* Add ghee and assorted nuts, and mix.

* Transfer the phirni to a plate or a shallow bowl and let it cool.

When are you cooking this?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd