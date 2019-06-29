From phirni to mango cheesecake: These desserts will make you ditch your diet plan

For those who regularly workout, enjoying a dessert is often followed by extra hours in the gym to shed the calories. However, there is no denying that desserts are the perfect end to a sumptuous meal. So for all of you with a sweet tooth, we have a few options that you can try at home.

Advertising

Easy to prepare, these recipes are sure to satiate your sweet cravings! But do not go overboard, and keep a tab on your sugar intake.

Phirni by Chef Sanjeev Chauhan at Mellow Garden

Ingredients:

2 tsp – Basmati rice

1 lt – Full cream milk

1/2 cup – Sugar

1/2 tsp – Cardamom powder

2 tsp – Saffron milk

Few chopped dry fruits

Method:

* Wash and soak rice for one to two hours.

* Boil milk in a pan and set aside.

* Drain and grind the soaked rice coarsely.

Advertising

* Add the coarsely ground rice paste to the milk and cook for 5 minutes. Stir continuously so that there is no lump and it does not burn or skew to the bottom.

* Add sugar, green cardamom powder, saffron and mix. When the mixture starts thickening take it off the flame.

* Pour into soaked sakura/earthenware/china bowl. Chill in the refrigerator for 1 hour.

* Garnish with dry fruits and cardamom powder.

* Serve chilled.

Fresh Mango Cheesecake by Chef Ashis Rout Swissotel Kolkata

Ingredients for biscuit base:

75g – Butter

200g – Biscuit crumb

100g – Caster sugar

Method:

* Put biscuits in a large plastic bag, and crush them with a rolling pin until fine crumbs form.

* Pour crumbs into a medium bowl and stir in sugar. Add melted butter and stir until well combined.

* Press the crumb mixture into a tray, spreading it 1 1/2 to 2 inches, and press flat. Chill the crust in the freezer for at least 10 minutes.

Ingredients for cheesecake:

10 – Eggs yolk

120g – Caster sugar

30 ml – Water

500g – Whipping cream

10 ml – Vanilla essence

500g – Mascarpone cheese

300 g – Fresh Mango

2 – Lemon

20g – Gelatin powder

50g – Cold glaze

Method:

* Hydrate the gelatin powder in 60 ml cold water and set it aside.

* Using an electric mixer set at medium-high speed, beat the egg yolks and boiled sugar until light and airy.

* Add cream cheese and mix until smooth. Beat in the lemon juice, vanilla, and whipped cream a little at a time, scraping the sides of the bowl, as necessary.

* Melt the gelatin in a microwave oven and slowly fold it into the cream cheese mix.

* Pour the cheesecake mix onto the chilled crust and chill for several hours or overnight. Just before serving, remove it from the tray and top it with fresh mangos mixed with cold glaze.

Almond and Rose Kulfi by Chef Manish Mehrotra, Indian Accent

Ingredient

4 cup – Milk, full cream

1/2 cup – Sugar

1/4 tsp – Saffron

1/2 cup – Almond meal

1/4 cup – Dried rose petals

Method

* In a pan, add milk and put it on a low flame. Keep on stirring; do not let the milk burn. Soon, the milk will start to thicken.

* Once it reduces to half, add the almond meal and sugar and mix well. Strain the mixture.

* Add the dried rose petals and saffron strands and mix well. Allow the kulfi mixture to cool, and pour it into kulfi moulds or small bowls and freeze them.

Advertising

* Demould the kulfi and serve it garnished with roasted almond flakes.