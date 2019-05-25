From Phad Thai Noodles to Som Tam Salad: Which Thai recipe would you like to try?

Weekend is the best time to invite friends and family over for a meal and enjoy a delicious, elaborate feast at home. Cooking for your loved ones always feels special, no matter the cuisine. But why not try your hand at Thai cuisine this weekend and impress your guests?

Advertising

These mouth-watering recipes from Chef Tarathip Nooriengsai, expat Thai chef at The Leela Ambience Gurugram are sure to leave your guests wanting for more.

Som Tam Salad

Ingredients:

30ml – Honey

10ml – Light soya sauce

30ml – Lime juice

5g – Thai red chilli

5g – Garlic

400g – Raw papaya

10g – Long beans

10g – Cherry tomato

20g – Roasted peanut

20g – Carrot

Salt (to taste)

Method:

Advertising

*Peel and de-seed the raw papaya and shred it into thin juliennes. Cut carrots into juliennes and mix with raw papaya. Put in a bowl and keep aside.

*Crush garlic with a pestle, and add in long beans, tomatoes and peanuts pounding few times to release their juices.

*Add the chillies and crush lightly to release the heat.

*In a separate bowl make dressing by mixing light soya, lime juice and honey.

*Now mix all the ingredients together and continue pounding and mixing at the same time.

*Taste once mixed and add salt for seasoning if required.

Tom Yam Goong/ Gai Soup

Ingredients:

30g – Galangal

50g – Lemon grass

4-5 pieces – Kafir lime leaves

10g – Coriander root

10g – Mushroom

10g – Onion

40g – Prawns/Chicken

400ml – Chicken stock

30g – Thai chilli paste

3-5 – Bird eye chili

10ml – Fish sauce/Light soy sauce

10ml – Lime juice

Sugar Gms 20

Salt to taste

Method:

*To make the Thai broth, take a medium pot and bring the stock to a boil over medium heat. Add the lemongrass, lime leaves, galangal, red chilli peppers and lower the heat to medium-low.

*To make the soup, add the light soya sauce, and Thai chilli paste to the broth. Stir and simmer for five minutes.

*Add the mushrooms, onion and prawns and cook for 6 to 8 minutes. Turn the heat off and add lemon juice add garnish with cilantro.

Phad Thai Noodles

Ingredients:

100g – Flat rice noodle

30g – Onion

30g – Soft tofu

50g – Bean sprouts

20g – Chive

80g – Assorted vegetables

10ml – Refined oil

Sauce:

30ml – Tamarind pulp

50g – Palm sugar

50ml – Light soya sauce

30g – Sugar

Sides:

10g – Chilli flakes

50g – Peanut, crushed

1 – Lime

Method:

*Boil the rice noodles – a firm ‘al dente’ (noodles will cook when you stir fry them so avoid overcooking at this point). Drain, and rinse with cold water to keep from sticking.

*Mix in all sauce ingredients in a pot and give a gentle simmer. Cool and keep aside.

*Heat a wok or large non-stick frying pan over medium-high heat and drizzle in some oil. Swirl around and then add garlic and onion. Stir fry them and then add vegetables and diced tofu. Stir fry for a minute.

*Add noodles and 1/4 of the stir-fry sauce. Stir fry 30 seconds and add more sauce, continuing in this way until most of the sauce has been used.

*Then add bean sprouts, chives and continue stir-frying for another 1-2 minutes.

*Taste and add remaining sauce if you would like more flavour.

*Serve crushed peanuts, chilli flakes on the side. Garnish with lime wedges to squeeze over just before eating.

Panang Gai

Ingredients:

200g – Chicken leg boneless

60g – Red curry paste

10g – Peanut roasted

3g – Cumin powder

3g – Coriander powder

300ml – Coconut milk

4-5 – Kafir lime leaves

50g – Palm sugar

10ml – Fish sauce

5g – Salt

60g – Pea aubergine

30g – Sweet basil

Method:

*To make the curry, warm a large skillet with deep sides over medium heat. Once it’s hot, add the oil.

*Add curry paste and cook, while stirring, for a minute. Add chicken, cumin powder, coriander powder and stir fry.

*Add the coconut milk, pea aubergine, and stir to combine. Add fresh basil leaves and bring the mixture to a simmer over medium heat. Reduce heat as necessary to maintain a gentle simmer.

Advertising

*Add fish sauce, palm sugar for seasoning. Finish with sweet basil. Serve hot with Jasmine rice.