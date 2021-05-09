scorecardresearch
PETA names rescued mother cow ‘Kim Kowdashian’, thanks reality star for dairy-free diet

Kim had previously shared that though she enjoyed eating many foods, her diet was “mostly plant-based”.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 9, 2021 5:25:25 pm
Kim Kardashian, Kim Kardashian peta, Kim Kardashian peta rescue cow, Kim Kardashian, peta, indian express, indian express newsFor the uninitiated, the reality star follows a plant-based diet. (Photo: kimkardashian/Instagram)

Social media is abuzz with Mother’s Day wishes. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) settled for a unique wish. They rescued a mother cow and christened her “Kim Kowdashian”. Sharing the picture of the cow, they wrote, “For mothers day, PETA India names rescued mother cow “Kim Kowdashian” after reality TV star Kim Kardashian.” It ended with a shout-out at the end: “Thanks for promoting a dairy-free diet @KimKardashian!”

ALSO READ |Kim Kardashian shares new picture to show how plant-based diet affected her body

For the uninitiated, the reality star follows a plant-based diet. Earlier this year, she had shared picture on Instagram where she looked stunning wearing a white crop paired with cargo pants, and heels. The outfit highlighted her toned figure, and it was difficult not to notice her abs. “Plant-based diet does a body good”, read the caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

Prior to this, Kim had shared that though she enjoyed eating many foods, her diet was “mostly plant-based”. “I eat mostly plant based. No meat anymore. Oatmeal and vegan sausage for breakfast, vegan tacos are my fave for lunch! Salads are good too!” she told a fan on social media.

“I hate HOT anything! I hate Spicey anything. I know this is going to be very unpopular to so many but I just don’t like it. Regular Cheetos for me or Cheetos puffs are my absolute fave,” she said further.

Wondering what plant-based diet really means? Find out everything about it here.

ALSO READ |Ever heard of eggs made from plants? Here’s everything you need to know

