Have a great time with your fur babies at these pet-friendly cafes in Delhi NCR

Want to spend some quality time with your furry friends, but are bored to death visiting parks? Don’t worry, we have got your covered. Here is a curated list of cafes where you can hang out with your pets and enjoy some delicious food at the same time.

The Brown Box

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Brown Box (@thebrownboxdelhi)

The Brown Box is your best bet if you are looking for a cosy, pet-friendly place to munch on some scrumptious meals. Located in Panchsheel Park, it boasts of a wide range of bakes which can be enjoyed by both you and your pets. It also has a well-lit area where you can play with your furry friends.

Location– Shop No. 2, DDA Market, S Block, Panchsheel Park, New Delhi

ALSO READ | This Delhi cafe is bringing back love for reading with a free book for every meal

Leo’s Artisan Pizza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo’s Pizzeria (@weknowpizza)

Want to grab a slice of lip-smacking pizza with your pet? Leo’s Artisan Pizza is the best place for you. Pet-lovers can choose from a wide variety of pizzas, while their pets can play in the porch area. One can also pick a book to read from the in-house library and munch on some goodies.

Location– Priya Complex, Market 28, Basant Lok, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi

Tabula Beach Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TabulaBeach Cafe (@tabulabeach)

As the name suggests, the cafe has a beach theme which gives true vacation vibes. It is also a fabulous place for nightlife lovers. The cafe has an amazing outdoor area, where you can take Instagram-worthy photos with your pet. It also has a great menu of cocktails in case you are looking for a boozy weekend.

Location– P1, Asiad Village, Asian Games Village Complex, Khel Gaon Marg, near Siri Fort, New Delhi

Puppychino Cafe & Spa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Puppychino Delhi (@puppychinodelhi)

Nestled between the luxe designer boutiques at Shahpur Jat, Puppychino Cafe & Spa was the first pet cafe in the capital. The cafe has an extensive food menu for pet parents and their pets as well. It also has a spa where you can pamper your fur baby. To top it off, you can arrange your pet’s birthday at this cafe.

Location– 119, Shahpur Jat, Siri Fort, New Delhi

Cafe Dori

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Café Dori (@cafe.dori)

Cafe Dori is the ideal pet cafe for you if you’re looking for European delicacies. You can spend the perfect weekend with your pooch at this cafe. It also provides specially prepared food treats for your pets. Your pet can also play with other animals and have fun making friends. The European ambiance will surely make your day!

Location– Dhan Mill Compound 100 Feet Road, SSN Marg, Chhatarpur, New Delhi

ALSO READ | India’s first post office cafe opens in Kolkata

Cafe Soul Garden

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cafe Soul Garden (@cafesoulgarden)

Cafe Soul Garden awaits you and your pet if you want to spend some time away from the hustle-bustle of the city. The cafe also hosts a bunch of flea markets and screenings. The lush green garden at the cafe is an excellent place for your furry friends to play. Additionally, the menu also offers the best dog food which is nutritious and yummy.

Location – DLF Phase 4 Near Supermart 2, DLF Galleria Rd, Gurugram

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!