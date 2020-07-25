Flavour your dish with peri peri seasoning; learn the easy recipe here

Amid the lockdown and eating out concerns, if you have been missing your restaurant-style seasonings, it is time you make one at home. Seasonings help add flavours to your regular fare and provide the much-needed spice to your meal. If you like to make everything from scratch, it is time you try one of the popular seasonings, peri peri seasoning at home. To help you with it, Master Chef India runner-up Neha Deepak Shah recently shared an easy recipe. Just make sure you have all the ingredients for adding that extra zing to your dish.
This is what Shah had to say. “This is a very versatile seasoning, can be used for marinations, as rubs or even for snacks as a sprinkler for french fries, pakodas, etc. It uses basic ingredients,” she said.
Here is the easy recipe
Ingredients
2tbsp – Kashmiri red chilli powder
1tbsp – Garlic powder
1tbsp – Onion powder
2-3tbsp – Sugar
1tbsp – Salt
1tsp – Amchoor powder (dry mango)
1tsp – Saunth powder (dry ginger)
1tbsp – Coriander powder
1tsp – Cumin powder
1/8tsp – Cardamom powder
1/2tsp – Black salt
1/4tsp – Citric acid (you can increase if you want sour)
1tsp – Parsley
1/4 to 1/2tsp – Oregano
1 pack – Maggi Masala
Method
*Mix all the ingredients.
*Keep in an air-tight container.
*Peri peri seasoning is ready.
Would you like to try?
