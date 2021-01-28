Peri peri to gud makhana: Try these varieties of your favourite snack; recipes inside

scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 28, 2021
By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 28, 2021 1:20:14 pm
makhanaPeri peri makhana and gud makhana (Source: sanjeevkapoor/Instagram)

Bored of munching on the same salted makhana? How about spicing it up a little? Or if you are not in the mood for that, then how about trying a bowl of delicious makhana covered in jaggery?

If you are already craving these flavoured makhana varieties, here’s what you can do – -make these dishes with these simple and quick recipes by celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

Peri peri makhana

Ingredients

2 tbsp – Coriander seeds
1½ tbsp – Cumin seeds
½ tbsp – Black peppercorns
4 – Dried red chillies
1¼ tbsp – Garlic granules
2 tsp – Dried oregano
1½ tsp – Dried parsley leaves
2 tsp – Dried basil leaves
1 – Bay leaf
¼ tsp – Citric acid
Salt to taste
1 tbsp – Oil
4 cups – Makhana (Puffed lotus seeds)

Also Read |Do you know where makhana grows? Know some facts and health benefits of this healthy food

Method

*Heat a pan and add coriander seeds, cumin seeds, black peppercorns and dried red chillies. Roast till fragrant.
*In a blender, add dried red chillies, coriander seeds, garlic granules, dried oregano, dried parsley leaves, dried basil leaves, bay leaf, citric acid, and salt and grind to make a fine powder.
*Pour oil in a pan and add the makhana. Roast till they are crisp.
*Empty the makhana in a bowl. Add 3 tbsp of the prepared masala and mix. Serve.

Gud makhana

Ingredients

¼ cup – Water
¾ cup – Chopped jaggery
½ tsp – Fennel powder
¼ tsp – Green cardamom powder
¼ tsp – Dried ginger powder
1 tbsp – Toasted white sesame seeds
¼ cup -Desiccated coconut

Method

*Heat a pan and add chopped jaggery. To this, add some water and cook till the jaggery melts completely.
*Add little fennel powder, green cardamom powder and dried ginger powder and cook for about two minutes.
*Now add the makhana and mix well.
*Now add some white sesame seeds on top along with some desiccated coconut. Mix again. Serve.

When are you trying this?

