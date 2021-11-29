You are sure to love this ‘cooling drink with warming spices’ (recipe inside)

As winter approaches, our choice of food and beverages also must change to accommodate the weather and our changing needs. But it does not mean you always need to sip warm drinks in the chilly months. You can always have a cooling drink with warmth-inducing ingredients that is not only delicious but also helps protect from seasonal illnesses.

Thinking what it could be? Here’s a quick and easy recipe that is also vegan, courtesy of yoga trainer Neelam Mangat.

“Have a cooling drink with warming spices that gives a perfect balance during winters. The warmness of cinnamon and vanilla really soothes the system and the sweetness of the coconut and jaggery gives energy for digestion,” she said.

Here’s how to make Dairy-free Cashew Cinnamon shake

Ingredients

Handful – Cashews

½ tsp – Vanilla extract

1tsp – Cinnamon powder

2 cups – Coconut milk

Jaggery powder

Method

*Soak a handful of cashews in warm water for 10 minutes.

*Add to blender.

*Pour half a teaspoon of vanilla extract in the blender.

*Add cinnamon powder.

*Add coconut milk. Blend. Add jaggery powder to taste. Enjoy.

“Why don’t you try this drink? You won’t regret it!” she mentioned.

