Pearl millet soup for foggy winter mornings

Bajra is very good for your muscular system and is known for its high vitamin B content, which allows it to break down the carbohydrates and fat in your body. (Photo: Shalini Rajani) Bajra is very good for your muscular system and is known for its high vitamin B content, which allows it to break down the carbohydrates and fat in your body. (Photo: Shalini Rajani)

On a cold foggy morning, when you are feeling under the weather and find solace in sugar-laden wintry goodies, here’s something to try before you decide to pile on the calories.

Winters are about staying warm and what could be a better deal than doing it the healthy way? In my recent five-day Know Your Millets workshop, Day 1 was all about discussing the kinds of millets, their texture, taste, different uses and of course, the innovations. A cosy wintry welcome was dished out with the millet soup and, while I may have been a bit sceptical of the veggies and millet flour in it, my participants loved it and served themselves a second helping! I was happy that they were satiated.

This soup is among the quick broths I resort to when short of time and energy, and can’t get into cooking mode. Here’s a way to escape those elaborate winter meals and cook up something quick, nutritious and super-hot on a cold foggy day.

Read more for the step-by-step recipe and health benefits of this one-pot pearl millet soup meal to make your Sunday a comforting one.

Bajra (Pearl Millet) offers various health benefits and is a good grain to have in your diet. (Photo: Shalini Rajani) Bajra (Pearl Millet) offers various health benefits and is a good grain to have in your diet. (Photo: Shalini Rajani)

Ingredients (Serves 4)

2 tablespoons cow ghee

½ cup pearl millet flour (Bajra aata)

1 medium-size turnip (finely chopped)

1 medium-size carrot (finely chopped)

4-5 fresh lemon leaves (finely chopped)

1 stick lemon grass

8-9 fresh basil leaves

3 cups water

Rock salt to taste

Pinch of turmeric

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

Method:

Warm the cow ghee over medium heat in a deep pan. Add the pearl millet flour and roast it till you get the aroma. Add 3 cups water followed by salt and turmeric. Let it come to a boil. Now add all finely chopped veggies. Once it starts to thicken and settle, add finely chopped lemon leaves. Let it all cook on low flame for 7-8 minutes. Add finely chopped basil leaves and freshly ground black pepper right before serving. Always serve hot.

Please note:

If you don’t have fresh lemon leaves, basil leaves, add a few drops of fresh lemon juice and some mixed herbs (crushed) at the time of serving this soup. Instead of pearl millet, you can any other millet flours. You can make this soup vegan by substituting ghee with extra virgin olive oil. You can add any veggies of your choice.

Health benefits of Pearl Millet and Winter Veggies

Bajra (Pearl Millet) offers various health benefits and is a good grain to have in your diet. It has high amounts of fibre and aids digestion. It also lowers your bad cholesterol while increasing the good cholesterol in your system and is therefore very good for your cardiovascular health. It is rich in antioxidants and can prevent the occurrence of cancer, particularly breast cancer. It can help prevent asthma. It is very good for your muscular system and is known for its high vitamin B content, which allows it to break down the carbohydrates and fat in your body. It also helps prevent celiac disease.

Carrots are packed with vitamin A and powerful antioxidants that may help protect against certain diseases like prostate and breast cancer.

Turnips are a source of potassium, which is good for the nervous system, muscular function and blood pressure. They are also a rich source of vitamin C which is good for immunity and iron absorption.

Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative and healthy cooking workshops for all age groups.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd