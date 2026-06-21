Peanuts vs makhana: Which one should you snack on for weight loss?

When hunger strikes between meals, the snack you choose can make or break your weight loss efforts. Two popular Indian options, peanuts and makhana (fox nuts), are often seen as healthy picks. But which one actually works better? According to Dt Shalini Bliss, the answer isn’t as simple as picking one over the other.

Calories vs nutrition

“Both peanuts and makhana can be good snack options for weight loss, but the better choice depends on portion size and individual needs,” says Bliss. She explains, “Peanuts are higher in calories because they are rich in healthy fats, while makhana is lighter and lower in calories per serving.”