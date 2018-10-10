Express recipes: How to make healthy peanut and jaggery laddus

This Navratri, give your sweet cravings a healthy twist. (Source: Ashima Goyal Siraj)

Small and packed with nutrition, these Jaggery and peanut laddus are the perfect pick-me-ups. Made with just five ingredients, they are easy to make and have a delicious nutty, earthy taste. The earthy taste comes from jaggery, which is one of my favourite natural sugar alternative for sweetening desserts like the traditional wheat and jaggery lapsi. Jaggery is much healthier than regular sugar – it has high fibre and is loaded with antioxidants and minerals.

As Navratri starts today, many Hindus will be fasting for 9 days. During Navratri fasts, people stay away from heavier foods such as wheat, rice, legumes, eggs, meat, and alcohol and eat light meals like Sabudana khichdi and fruit salads. I really believe the practice has grounds in ancient medical wisdom as fasts like these help detox the body and boost the immune system.

Most people eat fruits and nuts during the day and a full meal for dinner. But what about snack time? These peanut and jaggery laddus are perfect for day snacking as they are packed with nutrition, and do a really great job at keeping hunger at bay.

Jaggery and Peanut Laddu

Prep Time: 5 mins | Cook Time: 15 mins | Makes ~10

Ingredients

½ cup – Peanuts

⅓ cup – Jaggery

2 tsp – Dry fruits powder with cardamom and saffron

1 tbsp – Mix of hemp and chia seeds

You can watch the simple recipe here.

Method

* Dry roast peanuts on low heat. Keep stirring so that they don’t burn.

* Remove on a plate and let it cool. Rub the roasted peanuts between your palms to remove the skin.

* Place the peanuts in a mixer and pulse on low. Be careful not to pulse at high speed else you will get peanut butter!

* Add jaggery and pulse again on low.

* Add dry fruits powder, hemp, and chia seeds. Pulse.

* Open the jar, loosen the mixture with a spoon and pulse again until it is lumpy. The oil from the peanuts is sufficient to bind the laddus together.

* Empty into a bowl and lightly mix with fingers.

* Take a small amount in your palms and press to shape into a ball/laddu.

* Repeat with the remaining mixture.

* Shape the balls once more to press and roll any rough edges and make them into smooth rounds.

* Sprinkle with powdered dry fruits and serve.

What special dishes are you planning for Navratri?

