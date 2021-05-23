From dal-rice to idlis, this peanut chutney is the perfect accompaniment to all your meals

scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 23, 2021
By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 23, 2021 7:10:06 pm
The chutney sits proudly in the rank and file of most Indian kitchens.

The chutney is a quintessential condiment that sits proudly in the rank and file of the Indian kitchen. Its ingredients are usually grounded thoroughly so that the flavours- each distinct in their own right, can blend into one another. The seasonings are allowed to blend with the masalas, after which they are cooked down to an intense and flavourful reduction.

The origin of the chutney can be traced back to 500BC. The process is stemmed from the layered kitchen custom of preservation, drying and soaking of pickles, fruits and vegetables- a culinary craft integral to most Indian households since time immemorial.

There are several branches in the chutney family. One kind is imbued with spices and serves as a contrast to the main meal. The other kind is sweet, spicy and infused with essential Indian masalas.

Very recently, food therapist Ria Ankola shared an easy recipe of roasted peanut chutney (Shengadanyachi chutney). It is nutritious, high in protein, and commonly used in Maharashtrian households.

This is a recipe borrowed by Ria from her teammate Rasika Atish.

The recipe is simple, hassle-free, and goes with many meals. One can add it in curd and make chutney, have it in a sandwich, or team it with a steaming hot dosa. The condiment goes well with thalipeeth, idli, thepla, dal rice, and even parathas

Ingredients

Peanuts – 200 gms

Garlic paste – 3 tablespoons

Jeera – 2 tablespoons (or as per taste)

Salt – As per the taste

Red chilly powder – 3 tablespoons (you can increase or decrease the quantity according to your liking)

Method

*Roast peanuts nicely on medium flame. Remove the peanut peels once cooled down.

*Make the peanut powder in the mixer, keep the texture coarse

*Grind cumin and garlic

*Mix ground jeera, garlic, salt and red chilly powder in peanut powder, mix well.

