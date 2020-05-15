Follow Us:
Friday, May 15, 2020
Love peanut butter? Shruti Haasan has a yummy recipe for you

The Luck actor posted yet another decadent recipe on Instagram. Check it out here.

The actor is back with yet another yummy dessert which will melt in your mouth.

Shruti Haasan has been sharing delicious recipe one after the other — from jackfruit wraps to water chestnut rubies — during the lockdown. Now she is back with yet another one, this time a yummy, melt in the mouth dessert. Called ‘crunchy peanut butter chocolate fudge’, the dessert is a must-have for all peanut butter fans out there. Shruti took to Instagram and posted a video of the recipe, while also giving out a few tips to make the same.

Check out the recipe below.

Ingredients

  • 200g – Butter or coconut oil
  • 1 tbsp – Maple syrup
  • 5 tbsp – Peanut butter
  • 1 tbsp – Vanilla essence
  • 1 – Chocolate bar
  • 1  tbsp – Cocoa powder
  • 2 tbsp – Brown sugar

Steps

*Melt at least 100g butter in a pan placed on medium heat. Keep stirring and add a tablespoon each of maple syrup and vanilla essence to it.

*Continue stirring and add 2 heaped tbsp of peanut butter and a tbsp of cocoa powder. Keep stirring until it becomes a thick batter.

*Next, add the chocolate bar and mix well.

*Take a microwave-safe dish and cover it with a foil. Pour the chocolate batter on the foil and freeze for at least 1.5 hours.

*Till the time it refrigerates, focus on the second leg of the recipe — peanut butter batter. For this, take 50g of butter (or coconut oil as the actor suggests).

*Heat it on medium flame in a pan and add 2 tbsp brown sugar and 1 tbsp maple syrup. Stir well and add 2.5 heaped tbsp of peanut butter.

*You can add an extra maple syrup if you want a prominent flavour.

*Mix it well and pour the batter on to the frozen chocolate batter and freeze for another 2 hours.

*Cut it into small square pieces and enjoy!

So, what’s on your dessert menu today?

