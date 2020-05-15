Love peanut butter? Shruti Haasan has a yummy recipe for you

The actor is back with yet another yummy dessert which will melt in your mouth. (Photo: Shruti Haasan/Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) The actor is back with yet another yummy dessert which will melt in your mouth. (Photo: Shruti Haasan/Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Shruti Haasan has been sharing delicious recipe one after the other — from jackfruit wraps to water chestnut rubies — during the lockdown. Now she is back with yet another one, this time a yummy, melt in the mouth dessert. Called ‘crunchy peanut butter chocolate fudge’, the dessert is a must-have for all peanut butter fans out there. Shruti took to Instagram and posted a video of the recipe, while also giving out a few tips to make the same.

Check out the recipe below.

Ingredients

200g – Butter or coconut oil

1 tbsp – Maple syrup

5 tbsp – Peanut butter

1 tbsp – Vanilla essence

1 – Chocolate bar

1 tbsp – Cocoa powder

2 tbsp – Brown sugar

Steps

*Melt at least 100g butter in a pan placed on medium heat. Keep stirring and add a tablespoon each of maple syrup and vanilla essence to it.

*Continue stirring and add 2 heaped tbsp of peanut butter and a tbsp of cocoa powder. Keep stirring until it becomes a thick batter.

*Next, add the chocolate bar and mix well.

*Take a microwave-safe dish and cover it with a foil. Pour the chocolate batter on the foil and freeze for at least 1.5 hours.

*Till the time it refrigerates, focus on the second leg of the recipe — peanut butter batter. For this, take 50g of butter (or coconut oil as the actor suggests).

*Heat it on medium flame in a pan and add 2 tbsp brown sugar and 1 tbsp maple syrup. Stir well and add 2.5 heaped tbsp of peanut butter.

*You can add an extra maple syrup if you want a prominent flavour.

*Mix it well and pour the batter on to the frozen chocolate batter and freeze for another 2 hours.

*Cut it into small square pieces and enjoy!

So, what’s on your dessert menu today?

